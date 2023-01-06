An inverter is an electronic device that can change a direct current into an alternating current. It has variable input and output characteristics. With the help of an inverter, a car battery can be used to power a normal home appliance. This way, it is possible to use any home appliance at a campsite or at the beach, even if a regular AC power source is not available. A common example of how an inverter is used is to power a TV in the middle of nowhere with only a car battery.

