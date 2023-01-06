Read full article on original website
Looking to the past to prepare for an uncertain future | MIT News
Aviva Intveld, an MIT senior majoring in Earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, is accustomed to city life. But despite hailing from metropolitan Los Angeles, she has always maintained a love for the outdoors. “Growing up in L.A., you just have a wealth of resources when it comes to beautiful environments,”...
Unique Hotel Wellness Experiences to Try in 2023
From gratitude rituals to soul readings, Palmaïa the House of AïA takes guests on a journey of inner exploration and connection with nature. Located in the heart of Mexico’s Riviera Maya, the barefoot wellness resort offers a curated series of holistic and transformative activities as part of its Architects of Life program led by an in-house personal growth guide. Experiences range from cacao ceremonies, gong baths, mantras, shaman talks and meditation. Talk with the Shaman sessions take place underneath the shade of the towering Psychedelic Mushroom and are led by resident Shaman, Balder.
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. Victoria, Seychelles 11 Jan 2023 – Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More
Apple Fitness+ has been updated with several new features including new workout types, a new sleep theme for meditation, and a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight. The fitness platform is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. While the service is not yet available in India, pricing for Apple Fitness+ is set at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year. Apple offers its Fitness+ service in select countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.
It’s official: Digital trust really matters to everyone online
Business has always relied upon a foundation of trust. Before we did business we looked our potential business partner in the eye, shook their hand and got a sense of their trustworthiness. But trust today is based on many different things. Business interactions are increasingly online, virtual and (often) don’t...
Best of CES 2023: Pet tech's smart collar, litter robot
This year's CES innovation exhibition in Las Vegas included pet technology. Furry companion gadgets ranged from a self-cleaning kitten litter box to buttons that let your dog to interact with you.
McLaren Applied and Elaphe to enhance EV packaging, efficiency and driving dynamics
To assist automakers in improving the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), McLaren Applied has announced a partnership with Elaphe, a company that specializes in in-wheel motors. The leading innovator in British engineering and technology is combining Elaphe’s selection of in-wheel motors with its next-generation IPG5 800 V silicon carbide inverter to create a highly effective system that will improve EV packaging, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
Microsoft researchers recently announced VALL-E, a new text-to-speech AI model that can accurately mimic a person’s voice when given a three-second audio sample. Once it has learned a specific voice, VALL-E can synthesise audio of that person saying anything—while attempting to retain the speaker’s emotional tone. When combined with other generative AI models like GPT-3, VALL-E’s creators believe it can be used for high-quality text-to-speech applications, speech editing in which a recording of a person could be edited and altered from a text transcript (making them say something they did not actually say), and audio content creation.
VIVE Announces The XR Elite Standalone VR Headset With XR Passthrough
After a week of publicity and hype, VIVE held what might have been the least exciting product launch in the history of extended reality (at least, for people who weren’t at the Consumer Electronics Show). But the product that it launched is a potential Quest killer. Walk Softly and...
Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI
Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again – but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.
Power Electronics Course- Power Electronics News
An inverter is an electronic device that can change a direct current into an alternating current. It has variable input and output characteristics. With the help of an inverter, a car battery can be used to power a normal home appliance. This way, it is possible to use any home appliance at a campsite or at the beach, even if a regular AC power source is not available. A common example of how an inverter is used is to power a TV in the middle of nowhere with only a car battery.
Living Well With Longevity Expert Dan Buettner of The Blue Zones
Through his research on The Blue Zones, Dan Buettner has had a uniquely positive impact on our culture’s ideas about health and wellness. Studying the habits of the world’s longest living people, Buettner has uncovered many impactful commonalities, famously recorded in his NYT’s best-selling books and work with National Geographic.
