Among phishing emails reaching inboxes over the course of 2022, the utilization of Telegram bots as exfiltration destinations for phished information increased gradually but significantly, resulting in a year-over-year increase of more than 800% between 2021 and 2022. The increase is largely associated with the now popular tactic of using HTML attachments as delivery mechanisms in credential phishing. While Telegram bots being used by threat actors to exfiltrate information is not new, it has not been commonly known for its use in credential phishing. Telegram bots have become a popular choice for threat actors, since they are a low-cost/free, single-pane-of-glass solution. Threat actors appreciate the ease of setting up bots in a private or group chat, the bots’ compatibility with a wide range of programming languages, ease of integrations into malicious mediums such as malware or credential phishing kits. Coupling the ease of Telegram bot setup and use with the popular and successful tactic of attaching an HTML credential phishing file to an email, a threat actor can quickly and efficiently reach inboxes while exfiltrating credentials to a single point, using an often-trusted service.

