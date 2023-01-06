Read full article on original website
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Expect windy conditions
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Hump day!. Expect a high of 66 degrees today! A little bit cooler than yesterday, however, expect some windy conditions today at 15-25mph and gusts up to 40mph, it is going to be a Windy Wednesday. We are also tracking...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday, producing strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 60s Thursday, before we quickly warm to the upper 60s this weekend. The next cold front is expected...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Expect dry weather ahead
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. Expect a high of 69 degrees today! However, tomorrow we will reach that 70 degree mark!. Expect a beautiful, dry week, don’t expect any rain until Sunday!🌂☔️. However, places our friends in California are getting some...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting warm conditions to continue, before a storm system moves through mid week. This system is expected to produce strong winds and slightly cooler weather by the end of next week. Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:. For...
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
El Paso News
Rising egg costs hitting Borderland businesses hard
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – HomeSweets bakery uses about 500 eggs a week to make its cakes from scratch, and now is having to raise prices to stay afloat amid skyrocketing egg prices. Owner Andrea Almaraz explained it used to cost the bakery a little over $3 for an...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
KVIA
Emergency closure at I-10 East and Airway Exit 25
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hazard has been reported at I-10 East and Airway by the Texas Department of Transportation. Exit Ramp 25 is closed. There is no immediate clearing time. All lanes are closed at Gateway East at Buffalo Soldier. The clearing time on that is also not...
Shattered glass along highway shuts down US-54
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- US-54 Southbound near Fred Wilson was shut down on Monday morning after tons of glass shattered along the highway. It happened just before 8 a.m., according to fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. All southbound lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted to Hercules. TRAFFIC ALERT‼️ US 54 is closed The post Shattered glass along highway shuts down US-54 appeared first on KVIA.
‘Doing it for America’: El Paso gunman sent migrants running for cover, document says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old El Paso man, accused of pointing a gun at migrants and sending them running for safety, claimed he was “doing it for America,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. An arrest affidavit for Steven Driscoll says several witnesses saw him drive by an area that had been […]
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
1 person sent to hospital after 2 cars crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday night in Northeast El Paso. The crash happened along the 10400 block of Dyer. The police have not released information on what caused the crash or the extent of injuries suffered. Dyer is shut down to southbound traffic […]
Did They Really Clean Up El Paso Just for Biden’s Visit?
President Joe Biden visited El Paso on Sunday some people are saying that the city only cleaned up some areas of the city JUST for the presidential. This article will examine if this is a.) true and b.) accurately reported. Let’s start with FitFam, who posted this on Saturday, the...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say a 30-year-old man was shot around 10:30 a.m. Friday. There are no updates on the man's condition and there is no indication as to who the shooter was. Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police The post 30-year-old man shot in Las Cruces; condition unknown appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
One person killed in early morning crash on I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 6, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
