Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Fred VanVleet Offered 4-Year, $114M New Raptors Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet turned down a four-year, $114 million extension before the season, first per Josh Lewenberg of TSN and confirmed by Michael Grange of Sportsnet. Lewenberg wrote:. "Prior to the start of the season, VanVleet turned down a contract extension valued at roughly $114 million, the maximum...
Bleacher Report
Bold NBA Trade Predictions We Really Believe in 1 Month Before the Deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is so close you can already smell the chaos. Is this because I slathered myself in six gallons of anarchy-scented cologne and am standing in front of an industrial-sized fan, tilted ever so accurately in your direction, with the speed dial set to "Warp Drive"? I mean, who's to say?
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Will Likely Undergo MRI After Suffering Right Knee Injury vs. Heat
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will likely undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 102-101 victory over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters. Durant went down after Heat star Jimmy Butler fell on his right leg following a drive to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Win on Controversial Call 🤔
De’Aaron Fox’s late foul on Schröder led to game-winning FTs for the Lakers. Did the refs get it right?
Bleacher Report
LeBron James on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Y'all Know What the F--k Should Be Happening'
LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade. The four-time MVP spelled out his frustration in only a select few words in a conversation with The Athletic's Sam Amick after Saturday's 136-134 win over the Sacramento Kings. "Y'all know what the f--k should be happening," James said....
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain; Nets Star Out at Least 2 Weeks
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is going to miss some time. The superstar forward has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain in his right knee, according to the team, and will be reevaluated two weeks from now. There is optimism that Durant's injury isn't too serious:. The 34-year-old...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Patrick Beverley 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley may be feeling a little homesick. According to Jake Fischer on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype), the Los Angeles Lakers' veteran point guard "definitely would like to go back to Minnesota." Beverley had been a key part of the Timberwolves' return to the playoffs last...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Kobe Bryant Told Me 'Don't Be a F--king Crybaby' About Achilles Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant received an honest, encouraging and blunt message from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant after KD suffered a ruptured right Achilles as a member of the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. "Don't be a f--king crybaby," the message said, per Durant to...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton, Top Options as Cardinals HC for Future of Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday less than a year after signing him to an extension through the 2027 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kingsbury's dismissal after the Cardinals closed the 2022 season at 4-13, including a run of seven straight losses to end the year.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs Eye Mavs' Tim Hardaway Jr., Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. and Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović are both atop the Cleveland Cavaliers' wishlist ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Fedor reported on Jake Fischer's Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (via HoopsHype) that one of Hardaway or Bogdanović would be...
Bleacher Report
WWE WrestleMania 39 Breaks All-Time Gate Record Previously Set at Cowboys Stadium
While WrestleMania 39 is three months away, it already has the largest gate in WrestleMania history. WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 39, which will be held at the Los Angeles Rams' and Los Angeles Chargers' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, has surpassed the previous record of a $17.3 million WrestleMania gate.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Mock Cardinals for Firing Kliff Kingsbury 10 Months After Contract Extension
Kliff Kingbsury's time in Arizona has come to a close. The Cardinals announced on Monday that Kingsbury was fired and general manager Steve Keim made the decision to step down from his post:. Kingsbury, 43, was 28-37-1 in his four years as the team's head coach, leading Arizona to the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wolves' D'Angelo Russell 'Definitely' Has Been in 'Trade Chatter'
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to trudge through a surprising 19-21 season, one player to keep an eye on in the trade market is point guard D'Angelo Russell. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype): "I have not been told that he has asked out, I didn't see that anywhere. I don't believe he's unhappy in Minnesota either. But his name is definitely a name in trading chatter as we approach February 9, and it's been involved in trade talks since the summer."
Bleacher Report
NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News
The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob Confirms Interest in Buying Angels: 'We're Going to Look at It'
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob confirmed his interest in buying the Los Angeles Angels during The TK Show podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's been reported that we're looking at it, and that's true," Lacob said. He continued:. "I don't know what we're going to do yet. I...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans
Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening. This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.
Bleacher Report
Grade the Bears' 2022-2023 Season
With the loss to Minnesota, Chicago has secured the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chat in the comments below!
