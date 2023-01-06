Read full article on original website
Could an Intelligent Species have Existed on Earth besides Humans?
The Silurian hypothesis, named after the geological period known as the Silurian, proposes that advanced alien civilizations existed on Earth during that time. This idea is based on the notion that intelligent life may have existed on Earth prior to current civilization.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
The 15 Worst Places To Be in the Event of a Nuclear Attack on the US
According to a survey published last month, three out of every four Americans think a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack is likely to take place somewhere in the world in the next 12 months. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack on America – an all-out nuclear war – very few places would be […]
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022
(STACKER) – The year 2022 was an exciting one for science. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope yielded two major breakthroughs: new infrared images of the universe and the first evidence of carbon dioxide outside of the solar system. The ongoing pandemic spurred the innovative development of a nasal vaccine for the latest variants of the coronavirus and […]
The Jewish Press
Israeli Researchers Uncover Earliest Silver Used as Currency in Levant
Israeli archaeologists announced on Sunday the discovery of the earliest evidence of silver used as currency in the Levant, an area including present-day Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and most of Turkey. It is believed the silver relics, known hacksilber, a German term indicating they were cut to specific weights, originated...
techaiapp.com
Brandon Ogbunu is a radical collaborator | MIT News
Learning has always come naturally to Brandon Ogbunu. When he was a child growing up in Manhattan, his mother, a teacher, instilled in him an appreciation for school, the sciences, and curiosity. At work, she taught mathematics, social studies, and special education. At home, she taught her son to embrace art, literature, and sports in addition to science, laying the groundwork for a well-rounded approach to learning that would inform the rest of his career.
techaiapp.com
Looking to the past to prepare for an uncertain future | MIT News
Aviva Intveld, an MIT senior majoring in Earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, is accustomed to city life. But despite hailing from metropolitan Los Angeles, she has always maintained a love for the outdoors. “Growing up in L.A., you just have a wealth of resources when it comes to beautiful environments,”...
techaiapp.com
Alleged Insider Access to Telegram Servers Sold on the Dark Web
The seller claims to offer alleged access to an “archive of correspondence” for six months, as well as IP addresses and registered cellphone numbers of active Telegram users. The cybersecurity researchers at SafetyDetectives have discovered a dark web marketplace claiming to offer its customers access to Telegram’s internal...
techaiapp.com
Schneider Electric and BitSight Announce Partnership to Improve Detection of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Exposure
Rueil-Malmaison, France & Boston – January 9, 2023 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and BitSight, the leader in detecting and managing cyber risk, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability.
techaiapp.com
Lecture series aims to demystify, celebrate tenure | MIT News
Shortly after being awarded tenure in July, Cem Tasan was asked to give a talk about what it took to earn the appointment. Tasan, the Thomas B. King Associate Professor of Metallurgy in the MIT Department of Materials Science and Engineering (DMSE), would speak directly to his peers, his students, and others in his department and could take any angle he wished. He could talk about the research he did. The relationships and collaborations he made. The students he advised. The dinners he missed at home.
Futurism
Scientists Say They're Now Actively Trying to Build Conscious Robots
2022 was a banner year for artificial intelligence, and particularly taking into account the launch of OpenAI's incredibly impressive ChatGPT, the industry is showing no sign of stopping. But for some industry leaders, chatbots and image-generators are far from the final robotic frontier. Next up? Consciousness. "This topic was taboo,"...
techaiapp.com
It’s official: Digital trust really matters to everyone online
Business has always relied upon a foundation of trust. Before we did business we looked our potential business partner in the eye, shook their hand and got a sense of their trustworthiness. But trust today is based on many different things. Business interactions are increasingly online, virtual and (often) don’t...
techaiapp.com
McLaren Applied and Elaphe to enhance EV packaging, efficiency and driving dynamics
To assist automakers in improving the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), McLaren Applied has announced a partnership with Elaphe, a company that specializes in in-wheel motors. The leading innovator in British engineering and technology is combining Elaphe’s selection of in-wheel motors with its next-generation IPG5 800 V silicon carbide inverter to create a highly effective system that will improve EV packaging, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
techaiapp.com
A Bayesian machine based on memristors
Over the past few decades, the performance of machine learning models on various real-world tasks has improved significantly. Training and implementing most of these models, however, still requires vast amounts of energy and computational power. Engineers worldwide have thus been trying to develop alternative hardware solutions that can run artificial...
techaiapp.com
Compliance Is the Key to Unlocking Government Contractor Success
In 2021, President Biden signed the Cybersecurity Executive Order 14028 into law, establishing new security standards for software that the government purchases — and underscoring the importance of cybersecurity practices for government contractors. Legislation like President Biden’s executive order and NIST 800-171 clearly raises the bar for federal contractors....
techaiapp.com
Research could bring automatic speech recognition to 2,000 languages
Only a fraction of the 7,000 to 8,000 languages spoken around the world benefit from modern language technologies like voice-to-text transcription, automatic captioning, instantaneous translation and voice recognition. Carnegie Mellon University researchers want to expand the number of languages with automatic speech recognition tools available to them from around 200 to potentially 2,000.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
Microsoft researchers recently announced VALL-E, a new text-to-speech AI model that can accurately mimic a person’s voice when given a three-second audio sample. Once it has learned a specific voice, VALL-E can synthesise audio of that person saying anything—while attempting to retain the speaker’s emotional tone. When combined with other generative AI models like GPT-3, VALL-E’s creators believe it can be used for high-quality text-to-speech applications, speech editing in which a recording of a person could be edited and altered from a text transcript (making them say something they did not actually say), and audio content creation.
