High demand for plumbers in the Big Country
APSCO supply Vice President and longtime plumber Jim Blay has worked in this field for a long time. He would like to pass the torch to an up and comer or rather a wrench. But newer generations aren’t applying to be plumbers or tradesmen. A growing problem in Texas and throughout the nation.
Urgent care clinics making changes to meet growing demand
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Urgent care clinics are making changes to meet growing demand amid high cases of COVID-19, RSV and flu. Staff at AFC in Oregon say over the last few weeks, they watched a steady stream of people walk out of emergency waiting rooms and into urgent care clinics.
Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
