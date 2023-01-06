One of the most important XR news from CES has been the reveal by HTC of the Vive XR Elite. I’ve always published news articles about the release of all the most recent HTC headsets, but this time I wasn’t at CES and I hadn’t received any kind of press material from the company, so I had no way to write a meaningful article about it in time. I’ve so waited a few days to become more informed about the device to be able to write some thoughts about it. I hope my reasonings will help you in understanding better the headset and the current XR ecosystem in general.

2 DAYS AGO