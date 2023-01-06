Read full article on original website
Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
Google is reportedly working on a system for converting physical SIM cards into eSIMs. This would also allow users to easily transfer an existing eSIM from an old device to a new one. Google has just begun to distribute its Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 release, providing Pixel fans with a preview of what all updates may come in the March Feature Drop. This latest version contains code that indicates the major quality-of-life advances for Android’s eSIM experience, in addition to 31 new emojis and a feature that allows you to force-theme icons on your home screen.
Google Messages End-to-End Encryption for Group Chats Rolled Out to Open Beta Testers, Company Says
Google Messages now supports end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats on the beta version of its messaging app. The company announced the rollout of the new security features for the group chats back in December and has confirmed that the rollout is now complete for users who signed up to join the open beta program and test upcoming versions of the messaging app before they are rolled out to other users. Google first announced it would bring E2EE support for group chats at its I/O 2022 event.
Android Auto’s big overhaul is finally here with major interface improvements
Highly anticipated: Android users have waited years for Google to roll out the long-planned overhaul of its automotive software. The update is finally here and includes significant changes to Android Auto’s interface and the apps it incorporates, hopefully allowing easier and less distracting operation of Android apps while driving.
Users Disappointed with Apple TV’s tvOS 16.2 Format
Apple TV has made some changes to the format of the app, and users are not exactly hyped up about it. They took to Reddit to make their concerns known, implying that the update has become more of an annoyance than a convenience. What’s Changed with Apple TV?. It...
5 Best TVs From CES 2023
CES is one of the most highly-anticipated events every year. This year we have seen new computers and tablets. But one of the highlights of CES 2023 is the display of smart TVs. Last week in Las Vegas, manufacturers like Hisense, LG, Samsung, and TCL unveiled several new models with...
Microsoft Unveils VALL-E, Audio AI That Can Simulate Any Voice From 3-Second Prompts
Microsoft researchers recently announced VALL-E, a new text-to-speech AI model that can accurately mimic a person’s voice when given a three-second audio sample. Once it has learned a specific voice, VALL-E can synthesise audio of that person saying anything—while attempting to retain the speaker’s emotional tone. When combined with other generative AI models like GPT-3, VALL-E’s creators believe it can be used for high-quality text-to-speech applications, speech editing in which a recording of a person could be edited and altered from a text transcript (making them say something they did not actually say), and audio content creation.
German watchdog raps Google over user data practices
Germany’s antitrust regulator on Wednesday criticised the way Google handles users’ data and threatened action against the US tech giant. Data collected by Google was used to “create very detailed user profiles which the company can exploit for advertising and other purposes”, the Federal Cartel Authority said.
Apple Fitness+ Updated With Kickboxing Workouts, Sleep Theme, Beyoncé Artist Spotlight, More
Apple Fitness+ has been updated with several new features including new workout types, a new sleep theme for meditation, and a Beyoncé Artist Spotlight. The fitness platform is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. While the service is not yet available in India, pricing for Apple Fitness+ is set at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) per month and $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,000) per year. Apple offers its Fitness+ service in select countries including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023 • TechCrunch
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
PlayStation Plus Deal: Extra, Deluxe Tiers on 40 Percent Discount for 3, 12-month plans
PlayStation Plus is being discounted for all subscribers until Friday, January 13. Membership costs for the multi-month, higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium plans are down by up to 40 percent. But there’s a catch — price cuts are applicable only to the three-month and 12-month plans. Existing PS Plus Essential/ Extra users can upgrade their memberships at a 30 percent savings. You’ll need to pay for the rest of the subscription period, which can run into several years if you’ve it stacked. Meanwhile, new PS Plus users can enjoy 34 percent discount on PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium plans, and 40 percent off PS Plus Extra plans.
A tale of two headsets: Hands-on HTC Vive XR Elite and Magic Leap 2 at CES 2023
The ephemerality of virtual and augmented reality was matched by the technologies’ ubiquity at CES 2023. It honestly felt a little like the mid-1990s when every tech company had an internet strategy. Now, almost everyone has either a way of overlaying images in the real world or immersing you in fantasy ones.
VIVE Announces The XR Elite Standalone VR Headset With XR Passthrough
After a week of publicity and hype, VIVE held what might have been the least exciting product launch in the history of extended reality (at least, for people who weren’t at the Consumer Electronics Show). But the product that it launched is a potential Quest killer. Walk Softly and...
A few thoughts on the Vive XR Elite
One of the most important XR news from CES has been the reveal by HTC of the Vive XR Elite. I’ve always published news articles about the release of all the most recent HTC headsets, but this time I wasn’t at CES and I hadn’t received any kind of press material from the company, so I had no way to write a meaningful article about it in time. I’ve so waited a few days to become more informed about the device to be able to write some thoughts about it. I hope my reasonings will help you in understanding better the headset and the current XR ecosystem in general.
Twitter executives told advertisers to get used to Elon Musk's unpredictability as the company continues hemorrhaging ad dollars, report says
The world's largest ad buyer has reportedly cut its spending on Twitter by 40%-50% as company executives continue to alienate advertisers.
Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI
Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again – but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.
A Bayesian machine based on memristors
Over the past few decades, the performance of machine learning models on various real-world tasks has improved significantly. Training and implementing most of these models, however, still requires vast amounts of energy and computational power. Engineers worldwide have thus been trying to develop alternative hardware solutions that can run artificial...
McLaren Applied and Elaphe to enhance EV packaging, efficiency and driving dynamics
To assist automakers in improving the overall performance of electric vehicles (EVs), McLaren Applied has announced a partnership with Elaphe, a company that specializes in in-wheel motors. The leading innovator in British engineering and technology is combining Elaphe’s selection of in-wheel motors with its next-generation IPG5 800 V silicon carbide inverter to create a highly effective system that will improve EV packaging, efficiency, and driving dynamics.
A LAPS(e) in Judgement – TrustedSec
As security practitioners, we live in a time where there is an abundance of tools and solutions to help us secure our homes, organizations, and critical data. We know the dangers of unpatched applications and devices as well as the virtues of things like password managers and encrypted databases to protect our passwords and other sensitive information.
Fake Pokemon NFT game used to take over Windows devices
Hackers are using a well-crafted Pokemon NFT card game website to distribute the NetSupport remote access tool and gain control over victims’ devices. The website “pokemon-go[.]io,” claims to be home to a new NFT card game built around the Pokemon franchise, providing users strategic fun together with NFT investment profits.
A new approach for the 3D printing of hydrogel-based electronics
Hydrogels are three-dimensional (3D) polymer networks that do not dissolve in water but retain large amounts of liquids. Due to this advantageous property, hydrogels are particularly promising material platforms for both biomedical and environmental applications, as they can survive in bodily fluids or in wet natural environments without dissipating. Over...
