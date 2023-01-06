Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
NFL fans had so many jokes about the Chiefs' spinning offensive huddle against the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are finishing off their regular season in style Saturday night as they’re currently blowing out the Raiders in Las Vegas. The win is going to give them the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye week next week. And you know what? It...
Chiefs announce roster moves, NFL approves changes to AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced roster moves forSaturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The outcome of that game, and a decision approved by the NFL on Friday, could spell big changes for the Chiefs and plans for postseason play. The Chiefs will be without...
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now
The Travis Kelce contract for the Chiefs is one of the best bargains in the NFL for a player who may go down as the best TE of all time. The post Travis Kelce’s Contract With the Chiefs Might be the Best Value in the NFL, For Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
KC Chiefs fans expected to outnumber Raiders fans Saturday in Las Vegas
Kansas City Chiefs fans are expected to outnumber Las Vegas Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, according to Vivid Seats.
NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update
Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
Look: Chiefs Wild Trick Play Is Going Viral
The Chiefs are having fun this Saturday against the Raiders. They made that abundantly clear during the second quarter of action. Before running a trick play in the red zone, the players in Kansas City's huddle started spinning in a circle. They then quickly ran to the line of scrimmage to get the play off.
Kansas City Chiefs fans could win the ultimate playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City Chiefs fans have the chance to be the DiPardo Spirit Leader and sit on the Drum Deck for the team's first playoff game at Arrowhead.
Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a win while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.
NFL standings: Final AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 18 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL regular season is complete. The playoffs ahead of Super Bowl 57 are set to begin. The playoff picture for the AFC and NFC was finalized on Sunday night, Here's a final breakdown of the NFL's playoff field and seedings after Week 18:. NFL standings after Week 18.
The NFL Approves Possible Neutral Venue for the AFC Championship
Despite protest from the Bengals, NFL owners voted affirmatively on changes to the AFC playoffs procedures.
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals
My thoughts on what the NFL has done and the impact on the Bengals. I get it. I get why Zac and the Bengals are ticked with the NFL. I get that it feels like the Bengals took a hit for being compassionate and not wanting to play. I get the NFL rewrote rules on the fly.
Y’all outta pocket!: This Cowboys team does not owe fans a Super Bowl win
If you're reading this, you probably fall into one of three categories:. A Cowboys fan who read the title and felt relieved to know you're not the only one who feels that way. A Cowboys fan already outraged at the title for challenging a belief that sits at the core of your fandom.
Super Bowl LVII odds entering Week 18 of the regular season
With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant. The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has made remarkable improvement after going into cardiac arrest following a collision during Monday's game.
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
