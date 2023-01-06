ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Chiefs news: Patrick Mahomes adds to Kansas City’s total ownage of the Raiders in Week 18 blowout

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs finished their schedule in the 2022 NFL regular season with an absolute domination of the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night, scoring an easy 31-13 win in Sin City to bring their record to 14-3. The game already looked over before even the end of the first half, with the Chiefs heading to their locker room with a 21-point lead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update

Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Wild Trick Play Is Going Viral

The Chiefs are having fun this Saturday against the Raiders. They made that abundantly clear during the second quarter of action. Before running a trick play in the red zone, the players in Kansas City's huddle started spinning in a circle. They then quickly ran to the line of scrimmage to get the play off.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a win while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

NFL standings: Final AFC, NFC playoff picture after Week 18 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL regular season is complete. The playoffs ahead of Super Bowl 57 are set to begin. The playoff picture for the AFC and NFC was finalized on Sunday night, Here's a final breakdown of the NFL's playoff field and seedings after Week 18:. NFL standings after Week 18.
Yardbarker

Y’all outta pocket!: This Cowboys team does not owe fans a Super Bowl win

If you're reading this, you probably fall into one of three categories:. A Cowboys fan who read the title and felt relieved to know you're not the only one who feels that way. A Cowboys fan already outraged at the title for challenging a belief that sits at the core of your fandom.
NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl LVII odds entering Week 18 of the regular season

With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant. The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has made remarkable improvement after going into cardiac arrest following a collision during Monday's game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.

