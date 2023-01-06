DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.

DEKALB COUNTY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO