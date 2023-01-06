Read full article on original website
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
kttn.com
North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
plattecountylandmark.com
Woman killed in I-29 crash north of Platte City
A fatality crash on Interstate 29 north of Platte City last Wednesday morning forced northbound lanes of the interstate to close and diverted traffic over to Hwy. 371 during the crash investigation. Killed in the crash, which occurred at 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 was 41-year-old Jill L. Buxton of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
Missouri teen hospitalized after car strikes a fence
DEKALB COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Saturday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by a 16-year-old boy from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road four miles north of Fairport. The car traveled...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Fallon Wells found safe, sound Friday
MOUNT AYR, Iowa — Missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells has been located in Missouri, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s office announced late Friday morning. The child was found safe and sound and is now with law enforcement and human services representatives. “We would like to thank the public for their...
kttn.com
Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection
The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
kchi.com
Three Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Anna Marie Paden
Visitation for 75-year-old Anna Marie Paden of Dearborn will be from 11 a.m. to noon with Memorial Service at noon Monday, Jan. 9, at New Market Christian Church, Dearborn. Donations: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants
Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
KETV.com
Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
gladstonedispatch.com
Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members
A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
northwestmoinfo.com
Garry Lynn Landrum
Graveside funeral services for 78 year old Grant City resident Garry Lynn Landrum will be held at 2pm Tuesday at the Knox Cemetery of Worth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews Hann Funeral Home of Grant City. More information can be found at www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old found safe
The missing 3-year-old has been found safe in Missouri.
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
