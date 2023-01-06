ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Star, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Missouri teenager arrested on DWI allegations involving a traffic crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Orrick resident was arrested Saturday morning in Ray County. Nineteen-year-old Braydon Furner was accused of careless and imprudent driving resulting in a traffic crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, THC oil, and driving while intoxicated. Furner was taken to the Ray County...
RAY COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Woman killed in I-29 crash north of Platte City

A fatality crash on Interstate 29 north of Platte City last Wednesday morning forced northbound lanes of the interstate to close and diverted traffic over to Hwy. 371 during the crash investigation. Killed in the crash, which occurred at 7 a.m. on Dec. 28 was 41-year-old Jill L. Buxton of...
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Teen Driver Injured in DeKalb County Accident

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A 16-year old driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Saturday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen driver from Amity was northbound on Highway A at Berlin Road, 4 miles north of Fairport when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Fallon Wells found safe, sound Friday

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — Missing 3-year-old Fallon Wells has been located in Missouri, the Ringgold County Sheriff’s office announced late Friday morning. The child was found safe and sound and is now with law enforcement and human services representatives. “We would like to thank the public for their...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Two from Chillicothe injured in crash at intersection

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the drivers of two vehicles were taken to the Hedrick Medical Center with injuries after a crash the morning of January 4th. Officers responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 190 for the two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment. One of the vehicles reportedly...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
kchi.com

Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings are area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Thursday. 37-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Blue Springs was booked on a probation violation warrant from an original charge of harassment. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Anna Marie Paden

Visitation for 75-year-old Anna Marie Paden of Dearborn will be from 11 a.m. to noon with Memorial Service at noon Monday, Jan. 9, at New Market Christian Church, Dearborn. Donations: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
DEARBORN, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two On Warrants

Troopers report two arrests Wednesday afternoon in the area counties. In Linn County at about 1:30 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Tyler L Stanfield of Bevier on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no insurance. He is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KETV.com

Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
gladstonedispatch.com

Boyd claims title as one of Missouri Legislature's youngest members

A Northwest Missouri legislator became one of the youngest lawmakers in state history this week with the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. At just 24 years old, Mazzie Boyd, R-Hamilton, is the new representative for state house district 2. According to the Missouri Legislative Library, the most recent member...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Garry Lynn Landrum

Graveside funeral services for 78 year old Grant City resident Garry Lynn Landrum will be held at 2pm Tuesday at the Knox Cemetery of Worth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews Hann Funeral Home of Grant City. More information can be found at www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
GRANT CITY, MO
kttn.com

Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15

A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
HAMILTON, MO

