Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry

(MISSOURINET) – Under a proposed piece of legislation, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder will be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. Bill sponsor, Republican Representative Lane Roberts of Joplin says a constituent’s family member was killed by a man who was convicted of second-degree murder…
MISSOURI STATE
Grain Belt Hearings Scheduled

The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Governor Recommends Pay Raises For State Workers

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is recommending an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment for all state employees and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in specific congregate care facilities. The recommendation was part of the Early Supplemental Budget request delivered to the General Assembly....
MISSOURI STATE
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County

(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Lawmakers Say Sports Betting in Kansas Not As Lucrative As It Could Be

(MISSOURINET) – The push is on to legalize sports betting in Missouri, after Kansas legalized it last year. Lawmakers in the Show-Me State say, though, that the Sunflower State’s version isn’t very profitable for businesses conducting wagering. Republican Dan Houx (HOWKS) of Warrensburg is the Missouri House’s main advocate for sports betting:
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax

(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
MISSOURI STATE
2023 Great Plains Growers Conference In St. Joe This Weekend

The annual Great Plains Growers Conference is once again coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The Great Plains Growers Conference is a regional conference for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
MO Looks for Ways to Boost Childcare Workforce Because State’s Workforce is Feeling the Pain

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the state’s shortage of childcare providers. Since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed. Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas, with the state’s Office of Childhood, says the average pay for an early childhood education worker is 12.83 an hour…
MISSOURI STATE
Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer

(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
MISSOURI STATE
New Drug May Slow Progress of Alzheimer’s, If You Can Afford or Find It

(Radio Iowa) The F-D-A is granting what’s called accelerated approval for a new drug that shows promise in clinical trials to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, calls the announcement “exciting” and says the drug Lecanemab isn’t a cure, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
IOWA STATE
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants

(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
MISSOURI STATE
MO Board of Education President Says Rethinking Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Ahead

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead…
MISSOURI STATE
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
Vilsack Shares His Hopes for the 2023 Farm Bill

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said $500 million of new federal grants will support domestic fertilizer production. (Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch).
Iowa Governor Says She Will Reveal ‘Big Ideas’ in Condition of the State Message

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, on Jan. 11, 2022, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds is introducing herself to the nation by delivering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
IOWA STATE

