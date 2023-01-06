ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Conserve water notice issued in Meridian Township and East Lansing after damage at plant

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township after a water line was damaged at a plant. Official said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for its residents.
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Eastside Community Action Center in Lansing awarded $60K

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- More money is being invested into Lansing’s nonprofit community programs. Mayor Andy Schor announced last Tuesday that several local arts organizations and nonprofits were awarded nearly $2 million in grants as part of Lansing’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars The Eastside Community Action Center, a place dedicated to providing social, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city status

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council voted on Tuesday to officially declare itself a sanctuary city. The vote was nearly unanimous, however, one councilmember, George Brookover, voted against the measure, saying it was “no different” from the 2017 safe haven resolution. East Lansing was declared a safe haven in 2017, stopping […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

