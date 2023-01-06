Read full article on original website
WLNS
Conserve water notice issued in Meridian Township and East Lansing after damage at plant
Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A conserve water notice has been issued for East Lansing and Meridian Township after a water line was damaged at a plant. Official said one of the main transmission water lines at the East Lansing and Meridian Township Water System plant was damaged on Tuesday, Jan. 10, which caused officials to not be able to treat water for its residents.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam for Lansing Eastern
Harden's rim-rockin' slam accounted for two of his team-high 21 points.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Eastside Community Action Center in Lansing awarded $60K
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- More money is being invested into Lansing’s nonprofit community programs. Mayor Andy Schor announced last Tuesday that several local arts organizations and nonprofits were awarded nearly $2 million in grants as part of Lansing’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars The Eastside Community Action Center, a place dedicated to providing social, […]
Tom Izzo speaks with the media after win over Wolverines
The win was the sixth in a row for the Spartans.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Lansing VOA reports ‘significant decrease’ in donations
Volunteers of America locations are reporting a significant drop in donations.
Lansing Community College hosting ‘women in manufacturing’ event
LCC's West Campus is hosting an event at 4 p.m. focusing on women in manufacturing.
Dianne Byrum won’t return as MSU Board of Trustees chair
Byrum will stay on the Board until her term expires on Jan. 1, 2025, but will no longer serve as chair.
East Lansing City Council approves sanctuary city status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council voted on Tuesday to officially declare itself a sanctuary city. The vote was nearly unanimous, however, one councilmember, George Brookover, voted against the measure, saying it was “no different” from the 2017 safe haven resolution. East Lansing was declared a safe haven in 2017, stopping […]
Green Dot Stables in Lansing turned into night club & restaurant hybrid
The slider bar is now half restaurant and bar, half entertainment venue known as The Junction.
Lansing child donates lemonade stand money to shelter
Natalie Boehm, a 5-year old animal lover, hosted a lemonade stand with her aunt and donated the proceeds to a local Lansing shelter.
New Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman was convicted of drunk driving in 2018
The county recently appointed Chapman as the new sheriff because the previous one got elected to the Michigan legislature.
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
WILX-TV
Police looking for missing person in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
