Costco closing its online photo center, aligning with Shutterfly. Here’s how to preserve your memories.

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
ShopRite Can Can Sale: How to manage the supermarkets’ massive savings event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The annual Can Can sale is underway at the borough’s ShopRite stores. Headlining in Week One of the three-week winter event are soup, tuna fish canned tomatoes and other shelf-stable products like oil, coffee and bottled water. Dubbed as “the world’s greatest sale” by...
Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
Oscar Mayer is hiring a Wienermobile driver: Here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Oscar Mayer is recruiting for the next Wienermobile driver, giving fans the opportunity to snag the once-in-a-lifetime job. Fans can apply for the coveted one-year, full-time gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile through Jan. 31. Recent college graduates are urged to apply for the opportunity to become a member of the 36th Hotdogger class.
Applebee’s all-you-can-eat wings, Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp are here for a limited time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The boneless wing, Riblet and shrimp-loving world has gone mad with some seasonal food news. From the Staten Island Mall and beyond, Applebee’s brings back their All You Can Eat Boneless Wing gig for $14.99. Nationwide, the “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood” destination has piled on a few extra offerings at the same price. Now through Feb. 5, guests also can score Riblets and Double Crunch Shrimp in an unlimited deal.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Babies ‘R’ Us makes a comeback: Flagship store to open at American Dream in N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New and expectant parents will once again have a dedicated location in which to purchase all of those newborn essentials: Babies “R” Us, once a go-to destination for baby merch, has announced that it will return to the United States this summer, opening a 10,000-square-foot flagship store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
‘I have credit cards I don’t use. Will it impact my credit score if I cancel them?’ | Money Matters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Bad credit is something no one wants, but a lot of people have it. And a bad credit score can cost you the ability to finance a car and home, or obtain an apartment. So when it comes to credit cards, it pays to make smart moves and build up your credit in a beneficial way.
$4.3M Eltingville Transit Center parking lot expansion underway, with nearly 150 new spots expected in spring
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Work is underway to add nearly 150 much-needed parking spots to one of the borough’s largest mass transit hubs. Last month, the MTA announced a $4.3 million project to expand parking capacity at the Eltingville Transit Center, increasing the total number of spots roughly 34%, from 437 to 586.
NY Lottery: 2 winners hit $1M+ in Mega Millions in New York, as jackpot soars
While many people may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it could offer the opportunity to win the Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $1.35 billion. The jackpot prize rose after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. It means the jackpot has soared to a whopping $1.35 billion for Friday, Jan. 13′s drawing — what could be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history if it’s won.
NYC Restaurant Week on Staten Island, plus everything you need to know about the NYC Winter Outing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s official NYC Restaurant Week features a record 12 eateries on Staten Island. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with Mastercard, is promoting the reservations packaged in a program called NYC Winter Outing 2023.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
‘Not yet time-tested’: City urged to halt lithium-ion battery storage sites on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella is vehemently opposed to the idea of building battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the heart of residential Staten Island communities, and he is voicing his concerns over several such proposed projects to the office of Mayor Eric Adams. “I am writing...
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
NYC touts success of speed-limiting technology pilot; officials hope to expand program in coming years
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The initial results of New York City’s speed-limiting technology pilot have been encouraging, prompting officials to push for a massive expansion of the program in the coming years. In August, Mayor Eric Adams announced that intelligent speed assistance technology had been installed in a select...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
‘The Wanderers’ get an education at one of NYC’s iconic music stores: Castellano’s House of Music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - If music has a home office on Staten Island, that place might very well be Castellano’s House of Music. The long-standing, family-owned shop, with two locations, is a place where generations of Staten Islanders have gone for music lessons and to buy guitars, basses and other instruments.
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion; here’s how to watch Tuesday’s drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.1 billion come Tuesday’s drawing after no one hit Friday’s winning numbers. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. The current jackpot — a...
Paid summer internship offers opportunity for NYC teens to become student leaders | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City high school students can get a jump start on their work experience and become student leaders through a special summer paid internship. The 2023 application period for Bank of America’s Student Leaders paid internship program closes on Friday, Jan. 13. Selected...
S79 MTA buses to get mounted bike racks to enhance cycling access over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Getting a bicycle over to Brooklyn is about to get a lot easier. On Wednesday, the MTA released a new strategic action plan, Extending Transit’s Reach, a comprehensive blueprint to promote cycling, micromobility and pedestrian access at the agency’s bridges, stations and bus stops.
