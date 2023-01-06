Read full article on original website
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sounding alarm for men to volunteer in the classroom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools community engagement leaders are sounding the alarm by putting out a plea to men in the community: Come join us to help students who need it the most. "Superman ain't coming, but the men are!" CMS Community Engagement Specialist Harold Dixon said on...
Charlotte leaders host conference to brainstorm solutions for housing, labor shortages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is hosting a two-day Housing and Jobs Summit to strategize how to tackle the area's housing and labor shortage. Rent and home prices skyrocketed over the last few years and available housing can’t keep up with the number of people moving to Charlotte. City leaders are hoping to tackle these growing pains with help from the community.
Serving soup and saving souls: Lancaster minister works tirelessly to help neighbors in need
LANCASTER, S.C. — They call it the Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen but people in the city of Lancaster know where they can go to get a full-course meal and some inspiration. Pastor Ronald Cunningham has seen it all in his 45 years of ministry, including 30 years as the head of Greater New Hope Christian Center in Lancaster. He says the soup kitchen was built from a vision and his effort to fill a huge hole in Lancaster by serving more than hot soup.
Charlotte restaurant group offering a 3-course fixed menu amid economic turmoil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 5th Street Group announced its launching of a companywide promotion, ‘Economy Gastronomy.’. The menu is formatted as a 3-course menu with a fixed, value-driven price. Chef Jamie, with 5th Street Group, said he hopes this new concept will make their restaurants more accessible to the community.
First rabies case of 2023 confirmed in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The first rabies case of 2023 has been confirmed in Gaston County. In a news release Tuesday, Gaston County Police's Animal Care and Enforcement Division said a Belmont resident reported a sick or injured raccoon on Saturday, Jan. 7. The raccoon was recovered from Lakeview Drive, processed, and a specimen was sent to the North Carolina State Lab.
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
Local organization provides maternal care resources for families of color
After Karen Phelps had her first daughter, she noticed the baby was growing longer but not gaining healthy weight. Phelps leaned on Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S (QCCB) for support. The organization supported Phelps with assessment and monitored the newborn. Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S — an acronym for breastfeeding, education, advocacy,...
1 injured in shooting near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
‘Love my community’: Chef gets stolen grill back with help from social media
CHARLOTTE — A local chef told Channel 9 his grill was stolen while he was in the hospital recovering from a crash. To his thousands of social media followers, he is known as The Premiere Chef. But to his family and friends, he is Kevin Bardge. He’s a local celebrity of sorts -- videos of his cooking have racked up nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and around 6 million views on TikTok.
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC
A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services
72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services. David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. The David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation replaces a facility built in 1950. A new rehabilitation center opens for patients Jan.14 near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The David L. Conlan Center...
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
Seven years and $3 million in sales later, Charlotte mom finds a buyer for her business where it all began
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven years after social media helped a Charlotte mother grow a business out of her kitchen, her followers are playing a bigger role in the company's future. Stephanie Rickenbacker was just trying to take care of her family when she started Sweet's Elderberry back in 2016....
CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
Charlotte man convicted for defrauding $11M from North Carolina Medicaid program with urine samples
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury has convicted a Charlotte man for his efforts to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid program out of millions of dollars over the course of three years. 57-year-old Donald Booker was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute, money...
