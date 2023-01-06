ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WCNC

Charlotte leaders host conference to brainstorm solutions for housing, labor shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is hosting a two-day Housing and Jobs Summit to strategize how to tackle the area's housing and labor shortage. Rent and home prices skyrocketed over the last few years and available housing can’t keep up with the number of people moving to Charlotte. City leaders are hoping to tackle these growing pains with help from the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Serving soup and saving souls: Lancaster minister works tirelessly to help neighbors in need

LANCASTER, S.C. — They call it the Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen but people in the city of Lancaster know where they can go to get a full-course meal and some inspiration. Pastor Ronald Cunningham has seen it all in his 45 years of ministry, including 30 years as the head of Greater New Hope Christian Center in Lancaster. He says the soup kitchen was built from a vision and his effort to fill a huge hole in Lancaster by serving more than hot soup.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

First rabies case of 2023 confirmed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The first rabies case of 2023 has been confirmed in Gaston County. In a news release Tuesday, Gaston County Police's Animal Care and Enforcement Division said a Belmont resident reported a sick or injured raccoon on Saturday, Jan. 7. The raccoon was recovered from Lakeview Drive, processed, and a specimen was sent to the North Carolina State Lab.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcitymetro.com

Local organization provides maternal care resources for families of color

After Karen Phelps had her first daughter, she noticed the baby was growing longer but not gaining healthy weight. Phelps leaned on Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S (QCCB) for support. The organization supported Phelps with assessment and monitored the newborn. Queen City Cocoa B.E.A.N.S — an acronym for breastfeeding, education, advocacy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Love my community’: Chef gets stolen grill back with help from social media

CHARLOTTE — A local chef told Channel 9 his grill was stolen while he was in the hospital recovering from a crash. To his thousands of social media followers, he is known as The Premiere Chef. But to his family and friends, he is Kevin Bardge. He’s a local celebrity of sorts -- videos of his cooking have racked up nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and around 6 million views on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC

A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
thecharlottepost.com

72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services

72-bed rehabilitation facility widens capacity and services. David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. The David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation replaces a facility built in 1950. A new rehabilitation center opens for patients Jan.14 near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The David L. Conlan Center...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors

Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

CATS announces contingency plan ahead of potential bus driver strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced its contingency plans if union bus drivers go on strike amid failed contract negotiations. SMART union members voted 254-14 in favor of striking on Jan. 7, a source told WCNC Charlotte. The source said the union rejected two contract offers. The vote doesn't mean a driver strike is imminent, but it does mean a strike could happen in the future if the union decides to step away from negotiations. Any potential strike will not affect light rail service.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Just won the lottery? Here's what you should do next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you just win the lottery? Great! Here are some tips from State Farm on what you should do next to protect yourself and your winning ticket!. State Farms says before you even turn your winning ticket in, make several copies of both sides to show your lawyer and/or accountant, and then lock the actual ticket away in a bank safe deposit box or a secure personal safe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

$200K lottery prize claimed by Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $200,000 prize was quite the start to 2023 for Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, and all it took was playing the 200X The Cash game. "What an awesome way to start a new year," he said. "It really is still sinking in." Lee, who turns 60...
CHARLOTTE, NC
