LANCASTER, S.C. — They call it the Greater New Hope Soup Kitchen but people in the city of Lancaster know where they can go to get a full-course meal and some inspiration. Pastor Ronald Cunningham has seen it all in his 45 years of ministry, including 30 years as the head of Greater New Hope Christian Center in Lancaster. He says the soup kitchen was built from a vision and his effort to fill a huge hole in Lancaster by serving more than hot soup.

LANCASTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO