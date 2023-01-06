ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Holiday weekend storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A weak cold front is exiting Arizona this morning. It brought light snow to the high country, and a few light rain showers mostly north of Maricopa County earlier this morning. In the wake of the front, look for clearing skies and cooler temperatures today. In the Valley, expect a high of 65 degrees.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Eric Church coming to Phoenix in September as part of ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Critically-acclaimed country music star Eric Church is hitting the road this summer as part of a 27-date tour produced by Live Nation. The “Outsiders Revival Tour” kicks off in June and it’s no other than the Chief bringing 18 special guests by his side. A Phoenix stop is planned for September at the recently renamed Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen are expected to be his openers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rio Verde Foothills residents protest water cuts outside Scottsdale city hall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People living in Rio Verde Foothills continued their fight for water by holding a protest at Scottsdale City Hall on Tuesday night. On Jan. 1, the city cut off the neighborhood from its water supply, citing the drought. Their water woes were not on the agenda, but folks wanted to make it clear to Mayor David Ortega and councilmembers that they were not dropping this issue.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found in Buckeye desert aren’t Daniel Robinson, father says

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The father of Daniel Robinson, who went missing after leaving a Buckeye job site over a year ago, says the human remains found in the desert over the weekend don’t belong to his son. David Robinson tweeted that the remains weren’t Daniel’s, citing Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, someone was off-roading in the area when they came across a skull and bones. Police haven’t identified whose remains were found.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS trooper stops wrong-way driver with car in Phoenix

One Valley doctor agrees that sugery should be considered for some kids struggling with obesity, but another doctor is worried it will be overused. Havasupai Falls to receive federal funding to help areas affected by flooding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The money from the feds will help the tribal...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix City Council approves $300K to help mobile home tenants forced to relocate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Talk to any resident at the Periwinkle Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, and they’ll tell you they’re scared to end up on the street. Ray Bernier has lived in the park for 15 years. “They expect me to get an apartment with what, my looks?” said Bernier. “I don’t think I’ll get an apartment with my looks. It’s too expensive.” All of the tenants here have been given notice to pack up and move out by the end of May.
PHOENIX, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures

PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
PHOENIX, AZ

