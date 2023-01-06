The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.

