northwestmoinfo.com
Grain Belt Hearings Scheduled
The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
northwestmoinfo.com
2023 Great Plains Growers Conference In St. Joe This Weekend
The annual Great Plains Growers Conference is once again coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The Great Plains Growers Conference is a regional conference for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s 39th State Auditor Has Officially Been Sworn Into Office
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s 39th state auditor has officially been sworn into office. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over the position after Missouri voters elected him last November. Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, replaces Democrat Nicole Galloway, who chose not to seek re-election. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick says he is the youngest...
northwestmoinfo.com
Vilsack Shares His Hopes for the 2023 Farm Bill
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said $500 million of new federal grants will support domestic fertilizer production. (Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch).
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Prosecutor Expects Increase in DWI Cases Involving Marijuana
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Looks for Ways to Boost Childcare Workforce Because State’s Workforce is Feeling the Pain
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature is expected to address the state’s shortage of childcare providers. Since the start of the pandemic, about 400 Missouri childcare providers have closed. Assistant Commissioner Pam Thomas, with the state’s Office of Childhood, says the average pay for an early childhood education worker is 12.83 an hour…
northwestmoinfo.com
MO Board of Education President Says Rethinking Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Ahead
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on – potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school week could be ahead…
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Conducting Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative
The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will participate in a five-day Human Trafficking Awareness initiative beginning tomorrow. This initiative is a concentrated effort to educate commercial motor vehicle drivers, motor carriers, law enforcement officers, and the general public about human trafficking, what signs to look for, and what to do in these situations.
northwestmoinfo.com
Key Lawmaker Says Iowa GOP Property Tax Plan Won’t Bring ‘Overnight’ Changes
(Radio Iowa) The top Republican on a senate panel that drafts tax policy says property tax reform plans will be developed first before other any tax ideas are considered. Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs is chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee. “Obviously, property taxes is the name...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rusty Black Sponsors Teacher Retention And Missouri Ag Land Ownership Legislation
Missouri 12th District State Senator Rusty Black has sponsored a couple pieces of legislation. One is an attempt to entice teachers to stay in the classroom, the other deals with foreign ownership of Missouri agricultural land. Black is sponsoring Senate Bill 75. That legislation would modify the current law which...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor Recommends Pay Raises For State Workers
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is recommending an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment for all state employees and a $2 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in specific congregate care facilities. The recommendation was part of the Early Supplemental Budget request delivered to the General Assembly....
northwestmoinfo.com
New Drug May Slow Progress of Alzheimer’s, If You Can Afford or Find It
(Radio Iowa) The F-D-A is granting what’s called accelerated approval for a new drug that shows promise in clinical trials to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, calls the announcement “exciting” and says the drug Lecanemab isn’t a cure, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Lawmakers Say Sports Betting in Kansas Not As Lucrative As It Could Be
(MISSOURINET) – The push is on to legalize sports betting in Missouri, after Kansas legalized it last year. Lawmakers in the Show-Me State say, though, that the Sunflower State’s version isn’t very profitable for businesses conducting wagering. Republican Dan Houx (HOWKS) of Warrensburg is the Missouri House’s main advocate for sports betting:
northwestmoinfo.com
Governor Reynolds Calls for State-Funded Savings Accounts for Private School Expenses
Gov. Kim Reynolds is escorted into the Iowa House of Representatives, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to give the annual Condition of the State address, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP) (Radio Iowa) Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing state-funded savings accounts...
northwestmoinfo.com
More Sports Betting Bills Being Filed in Missouri Legislature
(MISSOURINET) – There are several bills being filed this year that would legalize sports betting in Missouri. The issue fell just short of passage last year on the final day of the 2022 regular session. The Senate version of the bill this year is being sponsored by Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg:
northwestmoinfo.com
Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
