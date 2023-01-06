Read full article on original website
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
This Obscure SF Company Is the Nation’s Best Place To Work in 2023
A relatively unknown software company based in San Francisco has clinched the title of “Best Place To Work in 2023,” according to Glassdoor, a firm that compiles and shares employee reviews of their employers. The cushiest employer out there? Gainsight, a software-as-service company headquartered in SF’s Financial District....
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
Best Advice for Moving To San Mateo, CA
The population of San Mateo, a suburb of San Francisco, is 103,619 people. San Mateo, which is in San Mateo County, is among California’s best places to live. Many San Mateo residents are homeowners and enjoy a blend of urban and suburban living. Beautiful San Mateo is located south of San Francisco. Native Indians, who were the first to settle in the area, call the city home.
1,700 Layoffs At SF-Based Stitch Fix Capped off a Rough First Week of 2023
A massive 20% layoff at San Francisco-based fashion tech company Stitch Fix on Friday capped off a rough first week for Bay Area tech companies, as thousands of more tech workers in the area continue the trend started last year of tech companies quickly downsizing. Beginning in October of last...
This $6.85 Million Incredible Estate in Monte Sereno, California has An Amazing Wine Tasting Room with Temp Controlled 800 Bottle Wine Cellar
16050 Viewfield Road Home in Monte Sereno, California for Sale. 16050 Viewfield Road, Monte Sereno, California is an incredible property on 1.4 usable acres just a few short blocks to vibrant downtown Los Gatos boasting grand semi-circular staircase and vaulted ceilings, park-like back yard, 800 bottle wine cellar, and more. This Home in Monte Sereno offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 16050 Viewfield Road, please contact Sean Manning (Phone: 408-314-6782) & Sydney Ereno (Phone: 408-568-6444) at Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno for full support and perfect service.
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage
The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms
CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
4 suspected in retail theft ring arrested in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK – Police in Menlo Park arrested four people Monday suspected of being involved in a retail theft ring.The arrest comes three days after two of the suspects were arrested for the same offenses in another jurisdiction, police said.Menlo Park officers responded to a 2:19 p.m. call from Safeway employees reporting that four people were inside the store stealing items off the shelves before leaving in a red Chrysler sedan, which was driven across the street to a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in the 700 block of El Camino Real.Police said the foursome entered that store and continued...
Surveillance video shows self-driving Tesla crash on Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video from a Thanksgiving Day crash on the Bay Bridge involving a Tesla in “Full Self-Driving” mode has been released. Video from the crash shows as the white Tesla Model S shifts over to the fast lane before quickly braking. The unexpected deceleration then leads to an eight-vehicle pileup. The […]
San Francisco man who sprayed woman in viral video says he'd do it again
"... and at that point, the cleaning on the street was directed more in front of her."
