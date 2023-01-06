ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinewood Elementary’s new mural honors Monticello American Legion post

By Jeffrey Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 5 days ago

For over three decades the Monticello American Legion Post 260 has supported the safety patrol program at Pinewood Elementary School.

Now the school is giving thanks in the most colorful of ways.

The Monticello elementary school has commissioned an 8-foot by 16-foot mural that pays tribute to the Legion’s support of Pinewood Elementary School. The mural is located inside a school entrance that the safety patrol uses to deploy daily on its task to protect Pinewood Elementary students.

The mural was the idea of longtime custodian Gary Kraft. Principal Shelly Gilmore and Assistant Principal Clay Norman wholeheartedly supported the project.

So did Xcel Energy, the Pinewood Elementary School PTO, and the Monticello Rotary Club, which are making financial contributions in support of the project. Xcel Energy funded 14 feet of LED lighting that will illuminate the mural 24 hours a day. The PTO funded the work of the artist and joined the Monticello Rotary Club in adding a wrought-iron bench in front of the mural. The Legion also made a contribution and provided new flags near the mural.

Franklin Outdoor Advertising provided a vinyl flag installed over a doorway leading to the mural, Kraft said.

The mural features the things involving Pinewood Elementary that the Legion has supported over the years, Kraft said.

“It’s a tribute to the Legion because it has gone above and beyond in supporting Pinewood,” Kraft said.

That includes funding the safety patrol’s rain coats, safety vests, and field trips, to name a few.

“The Legion has never asked for anything in return,” Kraft added.

The artist for the mural project is Gary Kraft’s niece and 2001 Monticello High School graduate Aleah Kraft. Now a California resident, Aleah Kraft is a full-time professional artist.

More than 20 years ago, while living in Monticello, she worked for AmeriCorps and created a mural in the ECFE room at Pinewood Elementary. That mural no longer exits. She also created murals at the former Monticello workforce center where Walgreens now is, she said.

“After graduation, I worked for a while in a medical field,” Aleah Kraft said.

But her true passion, was to work in the movie industry.

She was successful in building a career in special effects, but returned home to work in the medical field once again when her father fell ill.

“Seven years ago, I decided to apply myself and become a full-time artist. I moved to California four years ago,” Aleah Kraft said.

Today she specializes in body-painting, special effects fabrications, and helping build statues.

A recent piece of work that Aleah Kraft was involved with, the “Miami Bull,” was commissioned by cryptocurrency company TradeStation Group, Inc. and installed on the campus of Miami-Dade University in Miami, she said.

It stands 11-feet tall, weighs 3,000 pounds and comes covered in programmable blue lights. It likely cost more than a quarter-million dollars, according to an April 8, 2022 story in Forbes magazine.

Aleah Kraft was first presented with the idea to paint a mural in her childhood home of Monticello back in August when she returned to visit family.

“I talked to Aleah about it, and the wheels started turning,” Gary Kraft said.

Aleah put together a drat of a mural design. Those who saw it went crazy for the project, Gary Kraft said.

Aleah Kraft came back to Monticello over the Christmas holiday season to complete the mural.

“I’m excited about it,” she said on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

“And it gave me an excuse to come home and spend time with family,” she said.

She wrapped up work Friday, December 30 and returned home to California.

With the mural being completed, Gary Kraft had just one thing to say when he saw the completed mural.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

