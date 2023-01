CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the playoffs after they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-16 at Paycor Stadium during NFL Week 18. Cincinnati will have the home advantage against the Ravens, once again, for the AFC Wild Card game on Jan. 15. It will be the third time the two teams have played against one another this season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO