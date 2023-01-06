Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook
Renew Willow Trends After Disney+ Releases Finale
The finale of Willow, "Children of the Wyrm," is now streaming on Disney+, and fans of the fantasy series are hoping it gets renewed for a second season. Willow is a follow-up to the film of the same name from 1988 and sees the titular character (Warwick Davis) going on an adventure with a whole new cast of characters. The finale set up a lot of potential storylines for the future, including a "Volume One" book getting put on a shelf next to two more volumes, alluding to a three-season plan. Now, fans are tweeting #RenewWillow with the hopes of catching the attention of Lucasfilm and Disney. You can see what some diehard Willow fans are saying below...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Paramount+ Exec Offers Update on Michelle Yeoh's Spinoff Series
Michelle Yeoh had a big night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, including threatening to beat up the pianist when they tried to play her off the stage, and it turns out her future in Star Trek is still in the works. Yeoh is attached to lead a Star Trek series about the clandestine organization Section 31, reprising her role as Phillipa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. News The first news about the series broke in early 2019, and there were plans to film its pilot immediately after Discovery wrapped its third season. It proved poor timing since Discovery finished filming the season right as the world went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, even as Yeoh's star continues to rise, Tanya Giles, Paramount Streaming's chief programming officer, tells TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour that "conversations" are still happening about the series, confirming that it is "still in development."
ComicBook
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement
Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed. "Thanks...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Reveals New Poster Featuring The Next Generation Cast
Paramount+ has released a new poster for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The poster debuted on Monday during the show's panel at the TCA winter 2023 press tour. Both featured the returning cast from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The poster includes Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverley Crusher, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as the now-pacifist (sort of) Worf, Marin Sirtis as Deanna Troi, and Brent Spiner not as Data, but his evil brother Lore. The poster also features returning Star Trek: Picard stars Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series First Look Released
IDW Publishing has released the first look at Star Trek: Defiant, the upcoming darker, edgier Star Trek series with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant at New York Comic Con with Christopher Cantwell writing the series and Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
A Man Called Otto Review: Tom Hanks' Best Performance in Years
Despite being in his fifth decade as an actor, Tom Hanks is as busy as ever. The critically acclaimed leading man put in three performances in 2022 alone, which included starring opposite Austin Butler in Elvis and becoming the latest actor to bring Geppetto to life in Pinocchio. His latest starring role comes in A Man Called Otto, an American adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel, which began its limited-release run at last year's midnight hour. While breaking up its rollout has led to A Man Called Otto flying under the radar for some, Hanks puts in his best performance in years in this heartwarming tale.
ComicBook
Former Batman Actor Ben Affleck Spotted Working Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru
Ben Affleck was spotted working a Dunkin Donuts drive-through in some social media videos. NBC10 in Boston, Massachusets is reporting on the beloved actor making a new set of commercials for the chain. Jennifer Lopez is also involved in the filming in a capacity as well. A lot of fans couldn't dream of ordering their morning drink and being surprised by Affleck at the next window. Recently, he drew some attention for having Starbucks after famously drinking the Boston favorite in various paparazzi photos. (Most of these exasperated images have morphed into memes of their own through the magic of the Internet.) You can check out the scenes from the Medford drive-thru line right here!
ComicBook
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Producer Teases MCU Ramifications Like Winter Soldier and Civil War
Both literally and figuratively, the Ant-Man films have offered audiences smaller-scale adventures from other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though this is set to change with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which producer Stephen Broussard compared to as having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War. This surely isn't to say that Ant-Man movies haven't played important parts in the MCU as a whole, as they either tie up or introduce important elements of the MCU, yet this entry will seemingly result in other films having to address the film's reveals. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner, Michael Dorn Explain Worf's Pacifism
Star Trek fans weren't exactly thrilled when they learned that Worf was getting a big change for his return in Star Trek: Picard Season 3. As one of the early Picard Season 3 trailers revealed, Worf has entered a phase of pacifism in his older years – a code of non-violence that couldn't be more ill-timed, as Jean-Luc Picard and his former Enterprise crew are being hunted by the villain Vadic (Amanda Plummer), who commands the mighty warship The Shrike.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
ComicBook
Here's Why People Keep Comparing WWE's Recent News to "Succession"
WWE has been frequently compared to the hit HBO satirical comedy-drama Succession in recent months, and the comparison goes a bit deeper than you might think. It makes sense on the surface — Vince McMahon is the patriarch of a family that owns a massive corporation and, just like Brian Cox's Logan Roy, isn't inclined to step down from his leadership position. But some of the recent news regarding WWE has, rather alarmingly, lined up with a particular plot line from the show's second season.
From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Wolf in ‘The Bad Guys,’ Animated Feature Contenders Talk Character Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) The proportions of his eponymous stop-motion character are gangly and childlike, in the words of Guillermo del Toro. “They lend themselves to these sort of haphazard rhythms of walking and running that are very endearing. In his apparent simplicity, is a very complex work of design keeping those few elements alive and on top with the raw wood that is simulating hair and branches, and the nails on his back are very expressive and unique and feel almost elemental.” Director Mark Gustafson points out that in the story, he’s carved by a drunken Geppetto making Pinocchio “very...
ComicBook
Nancy Drew Star Kennedy McMann Cast in The Good Doctor Spinoff
Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann has been cast in a lead role in The Good Lawyer, an upcoming spinoff of ABC's hit The Good Doctor. While The Good Doctor deals with a young, autistic surgeon, The Good Lawyer will apparently center on a lawyer who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a condition McMann says she actually lives with. McMann will star in the series opposite Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Felicity Huffman. Best known for her roles on SportsNight, Desperate Housewives, and American Crime, The Good Lawyer will be Huffman's first major acting role since 2019.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score
Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
ComicBook
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Just Adapted the Manga's Saddest Scene: Watch
My Hero Academia made its season six debut last year, and all eyes were on our heroes as war broke out. Despite a solid lead, the heroes saw their raid against Shigaraki go belly up, and their narrow win was gained at great cost. This week, we learned just how great the cost was, and it all culminated in the anime adapting the manga's saddest scene to date.
