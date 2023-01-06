Read full article on original website
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Educators Association takes its case to the community in public webinar
The Wellesley Educators Association (WEA), frustrated by working without a contract since last summer, and by the School Committee’s recent move to file with the State for mediation, held a public webinar on Jan. 4 to plead its case to the community. About a dozen WEA members and panelists were on hand to make a presentation explaining point-by-point their “Fair Five” contract campaign, and to field questions from among the 67 attendees.
The Swellesley Report
Community makes strong case to add Lunar New Year to school calendar
While Lunar New Year didn’t make the official 2023-2024 Wellesley Public Schools calendar, there’s a good chance it will in coming years. The Wellesley School Committee has a bit of time to consider the addition of this important holiday for the Asian community locally and around the world, as its start falls on the weekend this year (Jan. 22) and next. Lunar New Year, along with other holidays such as Diwali and Eid al-Fitr, could all get consideration, as the School Committee and school system figure out how to balance the interests of various growing communities within the system while maintaining the state standard for 180 school days.
The Swellesley Report
World of Wellesley partnering with Needham on MLK, Jr. Day event; Town offices will be closed on holiday
World of Wellesley is partnering with the Needham Diversity Initiative on a Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 16. Promised is a morning of music and inspiration from 10am-1130 at Needham High School, 609 Webster St., Needham. Registration info to come. The event has not been held...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley High Pakistani exchange student to speak at Rotary Club meeting
Since she’s been in Wellesley on a student exchange program, Maria Qaiser has seen snow for the first time, learned how to ride a bike, and shared her Pakistani culture by cooking for her host family and the many friends she’s made in the community. Learn more about...
The Swellesley Report
‘Zero interest’ in Wellesley Office Park hotel, but developers could bite on 250 more residential units
Wellesley’s Select Board has voted to support a Town Meeting article that would amend a zoning bylaw to allow up to 250 additional multi-family housing units to be built at the Wellesley Office Park site. That would bring the total of such units that could be developed on the John Hancock-owned property between Rtes. 9 and 128 near the Newton line to 850—some 350 “luxury” apartment units have been built to date as “The Nines” complex.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
beckersasc.com
Mass General anesthesiologist switches to climate friendly sedatives
Sam Smith, MD, an anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, has switched the kind of anesthetic gas he uses at work every day to cut down on his environmental impact, according to a Jan. 10 report from WBUR. Dr. Smith researched anesthetic gasses and their impact on the environment,...
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: Much of Mass. Considered High Risk
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 18 and Dec. 31, 63 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 64 positive tests, with 14.29% of 448 tests returning positive.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
nbcboston.com
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
vineyardgazette.com
Nothing But Net at Maura Healey Inauguration
It was impossible to not be moved by what took place on the floor of the Boston Garden last week. Sure, the Celtic’s 17 championship banners were hanging proudly from the rafters, but on this night the parquet floor was packed, many of them women and girls, many sporting not stilettos but high-top sneakers matching those worn by the newly sworn in Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
nshoremag.com
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
R.W. Holmes Leases 16,136 SF Office Space in Newton, MA
WAYLAND, MA- R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, recently negotiated three office leases totaling 16,136 square feet. R.W. Holmes Managing Director Dean Blackey and Director of Corporate Services Elizabeth Holmes were pleased to announce two new...
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
wnns.com
Here’s the Secret to Living a Truly Happy Life
The largest-ever adult development study has found what makes people truly happy. The Harvard Study of Adult Development is the most intensive study of adult development in history, tracking the lives and happiness of 724 Boston men over 80 years from 1938, and going on to study the children of the original participants. (The study began with Harvard students, when the College was all-male, and incorporated 456 young men from Boston before adding more than 1,000 male and female children of the original participants.)
WBUR
In novel 'Small World,' two adult sisters in Cambridge revisit their troubled childhood
As we head into the messier months of winter, Laura Zigman’s newest novel, “Small World” (out Jan. 10), offers a warming tonic against ice and gloom. Zigman, a Newton native and UMass Amherst alum, is the author of five previous novels. These include the 1998 bestseller “Animal Husbandry” (the basis for the 2001 movie “Someone Like You”), and the 2020 “Separation Anxiety,” which has been optioned by Julianne Nicholson ("Mare of Easttown") for a limited TV series. As in her earlier work, “Small World” is an appealing blend of depth and froth.
