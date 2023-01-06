ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dawn Rachel Floran | Mother, Patriot, Therapist

Dawn Rachel Floran is a Dallas native, a devoted wife, a mother to three daughters, a licensed professional counselor, a mental health counselor, a psychotherapist, and the owner of Lake Ray Hubbard Counseling. She served in the United States military, having combat experience as a Behavioral Health Specialist in the...
DALLAS, TX
Asia Times Square Hosts LNY Celebration

Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, Texas, is set to host its 16th annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event will take place on three different weekends: Jan. 6, 7, and 8; Jan. 13,14, and 15; and Jan. 20, 21, and 22. The Lunar New Year is one of the...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Mother: DISD Dismissed Bullying Complaints

A former Dallas Independent School District (DISD) student was allegedly bullied and ridiculed by fellow students in a mock “slave auction,” his mother claimed in an interview with The Dallas Express. Leslie Armijo, whose 12-year-old son used to attend William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and...
DALLAS, TX
Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested

The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced Sunday afternoon the arrest of Jose Rodolfo "El Gato" Villareal-Hernandez, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel lawyer in Southlake in May 2013. The office announced the arrest on Twitter. A spokesperson for the FBI said they were not commenting on...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America

Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions

The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
CELINA, TX
Plano parents celebrate first baby of 2023

As Plano rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Texas Health Presbyterian Plano staff celebrated with Abigail Quintana and Jeremiah Castaneda, as they had the hospital’s first child of 2023.
PLANO, TX
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds

The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
DALLAS, TX
Not A Crime, Yet!

Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
DALLAS, TX
DFW: Top 10 Layover Destination

Flying during the Christmas season is tough on an average year, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been taken to new heights — or rather, to new altitudes. Worker shortages, bad weather, and outdated systems have all been blamed for the seemingly unending slew of viral videos circulating showing frustrated travelers.
DALLAS, TX
Mesquite parents ring in 2023 with new year baby

As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.
MESQUITE, TX
Pretty Woman Musical Premieres in Dallas

Pretty Woman: The Musical is making its North Texas debut at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park. The musical is based on the popular movie, according to Broadway World, and is being put on by Broadway Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale for the production, which will play from...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway

Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
DALLAS, TX
Dave & Buster's Cofounder Dies in Dallas

The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
DALLAS, TX
Man Faces Charges for Stabbing Child

In McKinney, a man is facing capital murder charges in the stabbing death of his son, CBS reported. Local police said they received a call around 4 p.m. on Friday from a woman’s neighbor, who said the woman found her son unconscious and bleeding inside her home in the 700 block of Anson Court.
MCKINNEY, TX

