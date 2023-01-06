Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefitsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Dawn Rachel Floran | Mother, Patriot, Therapist
Dawn Rachel Floran is a Dallas native, a devoted wife, a mother to three daughters, a licensed professional counselor, a mental health counselor, a psychotherapist, and the owner of Lake Ray Hubbard Counseling. She served in the United States military, having combat experience as a Behavioral Health Specialist in the...
dallasexpress.com
Asia Times Square Hosts LNY Celebration
Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, Texas, is set to host its 16th annual Lunar New Year celebration. The event will take place on three different weekends: Jan. 6, 7, and 8; Jan. 13,14, and 15; and Jan. 20, 21, and 22. The Lunar New Year is one of the...
dallasexpress.com
Mother: DISD Dismissed Bullying Complaints
A former Dallas Independent School District (DISD) student was allegedly bullied and ridiculed by fellow students in a mock “slave auction,” his mother claimed in an interview with The Dallas Express. Leslie Armijo, whose 12-year-old son used to attend William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested
The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced Sunday afternoon the arrest of Jose Rodolfo "El Gato" Villareal-Hernandez, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel lawyer in Southlake in May 2013. The office announced the arrest on Twitter. A spokesperson for the FBI said they were not commenting on...
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Donkey Rescue Needs Adoptions
The Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina had a busy end-of-year season, taking in 65 donkeys and mules last month alone. With 30 acres, the Celina property holds over 90 animals now. Founder of Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue, Karla Vargas, told NBC that she feels like donkeys are...
KTRE
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed from Fort Worth prison
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A former U.S. intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman confirms that 65-year-old Ana Belen Montes was released Friday. Montes was...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano parents celebrate first baby of 2023
As Plano rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Texas Health Presbyterian Plano staff celebrated with Abigail Quintana and Jeremiah Castaneda, as they had the hospital’s first child of 2023.
'Why leave a good thing?': Dallas Parkland Hospital employee celebrates 50 years
DALLAS — Glenda Redd of Dallas has an incredible story of longevity. The 69-year-old radiology department educator has been working for 50 years and, better yet, at the same place. There are not many people who can boast working at the same place for five decades. Redd works in...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
Dallas ISD prepares to welcome students to the new Thomas Jefferson High School campus
DALLAS — Administrators and contractors are busy setting the stage for the state at Thomas Jefferson High School. They’re anxious for Monday’s big welcome, as students return to a brand new school building. “We've worked really hard on the selections of some of the finishes and even...
easttexasradio.com
Not A Crime, Yet!
Recent alleged crimes committed by state parolees, including the fatal double shooting at Methodist Dallas Hospital, prompted Governor Abbott to seek strict ankle monitor laws. However, there are currently no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor.
dallasexpress.com
DFW: Top 10 Layover Destination
Flying during the Christmas season is tough on an average year, but since the onset of the pandemic, it has been taken to new heights — or rather, to new altitudes. Worker shortages, bad weather, and outdated systems have all been blamed for the seemingly unending slew of viral videos circulating showing frustrated travelers.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite parents ring in 2023 with new year baby
As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.
Open casting for "1883: The Bass Reeves Story"
Now's your chance to see yourself on the big screen.
dallasexpress.com
Pretty Woman Musical Premieres in Dallas
Pretty Woman: The Musical is making its North Texas debut at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park. The musical is based on the popular movie, according to Broadway World, and is being put on by Broadway Dallas. Tickets are currently on sale for the production, which will play from...
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central Expressway
Some people who live along Central Expressway in North Dallas say the city has to do more to address the spread of homeless encampments.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted issue that affects communities across the United States. It is often caused by a combination of economic, social, and personal factors, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that addresses the root causes of homelessness as well as the immediate needs of those who are experiencing homelessness.
dallasexpress.com
Dave & Buster’s Cofounder Dies in Dallas
The co-founder of Dave & Buster’s — James W. “Buster” Corley — passed away in his Dallas home earlier this week. “The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Department (DPD) spokesperson. “The man was taken to a local hospital where he died,” she told USA Today.
dallasexpress.com
Man Faces Charges for Stabbing Child
In McKinney, a man is facing capital murder charges in the stabbing death of his son, CBS reported. Local police said they received a call around 4 p.m. on Friday from a woman’s neighbor, who said the woman found her son unconscious and bleeding inside her home in the 700 block of Anson Court.
Texas Police Hilariously Roast 'Scrawny Bad Guy' On Social Media
This is a good laugh! 🤣
