Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for CitizensLarry LeaseDallas, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCallum Boulevard
On January 10, 2023, at about 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot lying on the ground in a covered parking spot. DFR responded and the man died from his injuries at the scene.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Peru Street
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Peru Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location. DFR responded and the man died at the scene from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for Citizens
In 2022, Dallas city officials reported a decrease in violent crime, however, non-violent crimes such as auto thefts have risen significantly. According to the Dallas Police Department, there were 13,356 motor vehicle thefts in 2022 alone, a 12% increase from the previous year. The causes for this spike in auto thefts are attributed to both technological advancements that aid criminals and the economic effects of the pandemic leading to higher vehicle demand.
Dallas Police looking for suspect in road rage shooting on Central Expressway
Police say a man was shot by an unknown person and that the motive appears to be road rage. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. Dallas Police were seen yesterday investigating the victim’s Mazda sedan
dallasexpress.com
Possible Road Rage Shooting Injures One
Police are seeking a suspect after one person was injured in what a preliminary investigation by police has deemed an apparent road-rage shooting Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Central Expressway near the Midpark Road overpass, as reported by NBC DFW. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition,...
After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed
Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
dallasexpress.com
Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested
A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
dmagazine.com
Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects
A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
dallasexpress.com
Aaron Dean Defense Alleges Jury Misconduct
Aaron Dean’s defense team on Friday asked for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct after a juror reportedly made a social media post about the trial as it was ongoing. If the attorneys’ claim is found to be true, the alleged action will give Dean the right to another...
Mesquite police hire gun-sniffing dog to detect weapons in schools
MESQUITE, Texas — In an effort to put an end to gun violence in schools, Mesquite police have a new way of detecting guns at those particular buildings. Police now have a gun-detecting dog that will go around the district. WFAA got to meet "Officer Ferris" and follow him...
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond approximately 50 incidents since start of 2023
The Mesquite Police Department responded to around 50 incidents between Jan. 1-9, according to community crime map data. Police responded to 11 accounts of assault, according to the crime map.
dallasexpress.com
Police Chase Leads to Two Arrests
Fort Worth police arrested two men Friday evening after a pursuit following a car theft and home invasion, according to reports. Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to a home invasion and robbery call at a home on the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the call.
