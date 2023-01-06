ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedale, TX

Larry Lease

Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on McCallum Boulevard

On January 10, 2023, at about 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot lying on the ground in a covered parking spot. DFR responded and the man died from his injuries at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
MIDLAND, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Peru Street

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Peru Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location. DFR responded and the man died at the scene from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Rising Auto Thefts in Dallas: A Growing Problem with Real-Life Consequences for Citizens

In 2022, Dallas city officials reported a decrease in violent crime, however, non-violent crimes such as auto thefts have risen significantly. According to the Dallas Police Department, there were 13,356 motor vehicle thefts in 2022 alone, a 12% increase from the previous year. The causes for this spike in auto thefts are attributed to both technological advancements that aid criminals and the economic effects of the pandemic leading to higher vehicle demand.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Possible Road Rage Shooting Injures One

Police are seeking a suspect after one person was injured in what a preliminary investigation by police has deemed an apparent road-rage shooting Monday afternoon. The incident occurred on Central Expressway near the Midpark Road overpass, as reported by NBC DFW. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed

Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested

A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects

A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aaron Dean Defense Alleges Jury Misconduct

Aaron Dean’s defense team on Friday asked for an investigation into alleged jury misconduct after a juror reportedly made a social media post about the trial as it was ongoing. If the attorneys’ claim is found to be true, the alleged action will give Dean the right to another...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced. 
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Chase Leads to Two Arrests

Fort Worth police arrested two men Friday evening after a pursuit following a car theft and home invasion, according to reports. Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to a home invasion and robbery call at a home on the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the call.
FORT WORTH, TX

