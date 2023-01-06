Read full article on original website
Uptown Fashion House Now Open In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
Uptown Fashion House located at 522 East Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin is open for business. Now you won't have to fly all the way to New York to get trendy styles in East Texas. The owners have taken all of the guesswork out of what you should be wearing...
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
KLTV
Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy
LUFKIN, Texas - A 250-million dollar investment is expected to bring nearly 200 jobs to the city of Lufkin. Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to Jefferson Energy doing business as Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC (Jefferson) and to the STI Group doing business as Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing, LLC (STI).
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
KTRE
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
Dog Attacked With Machete In Lufkin, Texas Recovers
Lufkin man, Jesus Aguilar, is currently in the Angelina County Jail after he allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. On Friday, January 6, 2023 a complaint was made to the Sheriff's Office in reference to animal cruelty. The owner of the dog stated that the suspect arrived at their...
Palestine mother tries to recover after Monday night fire
PALESTINE, Texas — Dispatch confirmed a fire broke out at a Palestine low-income affordable housing complex on Monday night, leaving a mother of two children without a home. Woodside Village Apartments has offered another “ready to move-in” unit that the resident refuses to move into because of multiple issues.
New Hobby Shop To Open In Lufkin, Texas
If you are in Lufkin and you love all things Pokemon, you might have already heard about the Chadderbox Hobby Shop. It is the brainchild of local Lufkin voice actor, veteran, and store owner, Chad Fischer. After selling Pokemon cards and other hobby items in a booth at the Angelina...
Animatronic Drive Thru Dinosaurs Are Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Just about every post I do about a new business coming to Lufkin is met with the same response online. We need something for the kids to do. Could all of the town's problems be solved if there was something for the kids to do? Though one event might not eradicate this issue, it's at least one more thing to keep those kiddos occupied.
Optimum Opens New Retail Store In Lufkin, Texas
The Suddenlink store in Lufkin on South First Street permanently closed back in the summer of 2020. Since then one of our only local options for Cable TV and Internet has gone through many changes. If you were a Suddenlink customer you are now an Optimum customer. I stopped in...
Used Book Store Opening January 31st In Nacogdoches, Texas
A month ago I did a story about Dead Tree Dreams. They are currently a local, online, used book reseller. They bill themselves as the place in Nacogdoches to buy and sell used books. The owners are now getting closer to opening up the brick-and-mortar store, and things are happening fast.
KLTV
Convicted killer Matthew Edgar transferred to TDCJ prison in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A week after his 99-year prison sentence was formalized, convicted murderer Matthew Edgar has been assigned to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Wainwright Unit in Lovelady. The 26-year-old from Sabine County was convicted of the 2020 murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis...
BUDGET BUSTER: Enter to Win a $500 Visa Gift Card
Spend a little more than you wanted to last holiday? Trying to pay your electric bill for December's Clark Griswold-style decor? Need a few more bucks to break even?. We're here to help with our $500 Budget Buster! You could win a $500 prepaid Visa gift card that can be used for gas, groceries, bills, and so much more thanks to our friends at Pilgrim's Nacogdoches -starting wages up to $19.75 and a sign on bonus of $2500. Apply online or in person today!
KLTV
Alba-Golden ISD school board approves 4-day school week
Alba-Golden ISD school board approves 4-day school week
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still searching for Cole Duane Jackson on his 50th birthday
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are still looking for Cole Duane Jackson who disappeared from Timpson in 2006. According to officials, Jackson disappeared 16 years and six months ago at the age of 33 meaning that Jan. 10 would be his 50th birthday. Officials said that Jackson was […]
KLTV
Lufkin man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death
January is National Braille Literacy Month and KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara is bringing awareness to the legally blind and visually impaired.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gib Lewis Unit inmate accused of killing cellmate
WOODVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway following the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, and officials believe his cellmate is the killer. It happened on January 6, 2023. Staff at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville saw Danny Luken injured in his cell at 2:41 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice release.
scttx.com
U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 9, 2023 - U.S. Highway 84 in Joaquin just past the intersection with State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash January 5, 2023. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 5pm a white 2009 Hyundai driven by Yaneka Jackson, 30, of Louisiana was traveling in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 84 and was attempting to turn left to head back westbound. At that time a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jarrell Taylor, 24, of Louisiana was traveling in the same lane behind the Hyundai and failed to control speed, striking the rear of the Hyundai, and causing damage to both vehicles.
