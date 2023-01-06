Read full article on original website
Grant’s Available for Main Street Building Projects Statewide
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is offering grants for up to $200,000 in matching funds for downtown revitalization efforts in communities participating in the Oregon Main Street Network. The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant funds may be used to acquire, rehabilitate, and construct buildings on properties in designated downtown areas statewide.
Grants Available for Historic Properties and Archaeology Projects
WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department) The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects. Both grant programs support the goals of the Oregon Historic Preservation Plan.
Oregon Broadband Office Seeking Help in Correcting FCC Broadband Map
UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Oregon Broadband Office) The Oregon Broadband Office is seeking assistance in the updating and correcting of the FCC’s national broadband map. The map shows the coverage areas and quality of internet access throughout the United States based on information from internet services providers and users. However, coverage and quality data may be incorrectly displayed on the map and ultimately hinder efforts to improve Oregon’s broadband access. As written by the Oregon Broadband office, “Knowing where broadband is available (and more importantly, where it is not) is critical to secure federal funding and improve broadband access for Oregon’s unserved and underserved communities. We need everyone’s help to make sure the FCC has the most accurate picture of what we need in Oregon.”
Business Oregon Announces Small Business & Micro Enterprise Assistance Available
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center) $3 million dollars have been allocated to the CDBG-CV Statewide Emergency Small Business & Microenterprise Grant Program. This program has been funded with federal grant funds from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program CARES Act funding for communities affected by COVID-19. Grant Amounts: $2,500 – $30,000 If qualifying as an LMI Microenterprise (5 or fewer employees, including owner), the maximum grant amount is $10,000. If qualifying as a Small Business (more than 5 employees), the maximum grant amount is $30,000 ($2,500 per LMI job retained, up to $30,000). Microenterprises may apply using Small Business criteria.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
California Department of Transportation Selects BTI to Provide Heavy Highway Construction Trades Training
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker Technical Institute) Baker Technical Institute (BTI) is pleased to announce that the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has selected BTI to provide heavy highway construction trades training. The work provided by BTI is part of a partnership created by the Caltrans Office of Civil Rights to implement an innovative training academy that includes BTI, Highlands Community Charter School (HCCS), and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The first location of the new academy will be in Sacramento, CA, and is scheduled to commence in January 2023.
Oregon’s emergency SNAP food benefits come to an end in February, after nearly 3 years
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive...
Small Marijuana Growers And Producers In Oregon Are Suing Cannabis Giant Chalice Brands For Persistent Non-Payment
Marijuana Growers And Producers: Cannabis farmers and producers in Oregon, many of whom sold their product to Canadian business Chalice Brands CHAL CHALF, are owed a substantial amount of money and have had enough of the corporation’s delays; as a result, they have decided to sue. Small Marijuana Growers...
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
Browning opposes centralizing community colleges
PENDLETON – An audit of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Council by the secretary of state’s audits division resulted in several suggestions for improvement last month. One of the major ones was having the Oregon Legislature grant the HECC more power in controlling the state’s 17 community colleges.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
All Crabbing (Bay, Ocean) Closed On Oregon’s South Coast
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW close all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) from Bandon to the California border. Today, ODA received additional test results showing domoic acid levels in crab sampled from...
Oregon workforce declines as population ages
Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance
Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
Kate Brown: Unpopular governor leaves legacy of COVID safety, clemency, climate regulation, but also disappointment
Nearly eight years ago, Kate Brown was halfway through her second term as Oregon’s secretary of state when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid revelations that his fiancée used his position to gain lucrative contracts. Without formulating a campaign platform, running for governor or winning over voters, Brown automatically...
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
State to send $10 million in unclaimed money to Oregonians
Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced last week that the agency will proactively return approximately $10 million in...
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
