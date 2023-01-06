UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Oregon Broadband Office) The Oregon Broadband Office is seeking assistance in the updating and correcting of the FCC’s national broadband map. The map shows the coverage areas and quality of internet access throughout the United States based on information from internet services providers and users. However, coverage and quality data may be incorrectly displayed on the map and ultimately hinder efforts to improve Oregon’s broadband access. As written by the Oregon Broadband office, “Knowing where broadband is available (and more importantly, where it is not) is critical to secure federal funding and improve broadband access for Oregon’s unserved and underserved communities. We need everyone’s help to make sure the FCC has the most accurate picture of what we need in Oregon.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO