Family members of suspect in murder-suicide 'shocked', CHP identify sister shot and killed
Family members are sharing insight on the man accused of shooting and killing the sister of his estranged ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.
‘Sextortion’ suspect accused of driving California teen to suicide
A California man has been busted for allegedly taking a 17-year-old boy’s money and threatening to post his sexually explicit photos and videos — a “sextortion” scheme that authorities said led to the teen’s suicide. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys before he was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct, San Jose police said. Kassi allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl named “Emily Smith” in order to trick boys into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. Police said he sexually exploited children on several...
Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder
The man who drove a Tesla with his family inside off a 250-foot cliff near San Francisco did it on purpose, according to police, and is now charged with attempted murder and child abuse. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the family’s dramatic rescue.Jan. 5, 2023.
Police said a doctor drove his Tesla off a cliff with his wife and family inside. Here's what we know.
Police said a doctor drove a Tesla with his wife and kids inside off a California cliff near Devil's Slide; investigators have not revealed a motive.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops
A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help
Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mystery deepens as friends reveal accused 'catfisher' visited longtime girlfriend in days before killing a teen's family
The former Virginia trooper accused of killing three members of a California family after “catfishing” their teenage relative drove to the state to visit a longtime girlfriend days before the triple homicide, a close friend of the ex-trooper said in an exclusive interview with NBC News. The friend,...
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
California Man To Spend Life In Prison For Abducting, Raping And Murdering Teen And Woman
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Geovanni Borjas to life without the possibility of parole for the deaths of teen Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman in 2011. A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for abducting, raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman more than a decade ago.
California man trying to steal goat shot by elderly homeowner, arrested
An elderly homeowner in California shot a man who tried to steal a goat from his property giving authorities time to arrive at the scene and arrest him.
Man drives to post office and walks home, then reports car as stolen
Car parked in front of buildingPhoto byElena Kuchko/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.
Daily Beast
A Teen’s Body Was Found in 1978. Now We Know His Name.
On June 3, 1978, police found the body of a teenage boy lying on the pavement of a street in Long Beach, California. Now, after 44 years, they’ve finally discovered his identity. Using DNA technology, investigators have determined that the body referred to only as “John Doe 1978” is...
Chronicle
Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced
A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
Witness recounts trying to help Riverside County deputy moments after fatal shooting
A woman and her daughter called 911 multiple times and sprang into action to try and help save Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero.
Man was sentenced to 13 years in prison but by a stroke of luck, he was never taken to jail
A 13-year sentence was handed to this armed robber, yet no one ever transported him to jail. Michael Anderson, who was 23 years old when he was arrested in 1999 for robbing a Burger King with a gun, received a 13-year prison term.
