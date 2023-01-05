ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

New York Post

‘Sextortion’ suspect accused of driving California teen to suicide

A California man has been busted for allegedly taking a 17-year-old boy’s money and threatening to post his sexually explicit photos and videos — a “sextortion” scheme that authorities said led to the teen’s suicide. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Thursday in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Van Nuys before he was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct, San Jose police said. Kassi allegedly pretended to be a teenage girl named “Emily Smith” in order to trick boys into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. Police said he sexually exploited children on several...
SAN JOSE, CA
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for Help

Amanda Morales the cop that ran over Eric ColePhoto bySpringfield, Ohio Police Division/ Facebook. Black Man Run Over By Cop After He Called 911 For Gunshot Wound. I was shocked when I watched a video recently posted on YouTube, courtesy of online show Indisputable (see link above) about a man who was killed by someone meant to protect civilians, instead of getting the help he needed. Also mentioned on the video are the corrupt police department, inconsistent reports and a jury that is apparently crooked, how disappointing. In Springfield, Ohio, Eric Cole, a black man died due to being run over by a police cruiser driven by police officer Amanda Rosales after he called the police because of a gunshot wound he sustained from a domestic dispute. He was lying on the street as a result of the gunshot when he made the emergency call but unfortunately without an ambulance, Rosales with the cruiser showed up and ran him over instead of helping him. Cole, a father of three was transported from the scene by the local fire department to Springfield Regional Medical Center and afterwards airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Beast

A Teen’s Body Was Found in 1978. Now We Know His Name.

On June 3, 1978, police found the body of a teenage boy lying on the pavement of a street in Long Beach, California. Now, after 44 years, they’ve finally discovered his identity. Using DNA technology, investigators have determined that the body referred to only as “John Doe 1978” is...
LONG BEACH, CA
Chronicle

Man Who Helped Funnel Meth, Fentanyl Into Western Washington Has Been Sentenced

A 61-year-old Spanaway man was sentenced Tuesday in federal district court for his role in a drug ring bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Western Washington. Dwayne Douglas George was ordered to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge he pleaded guilty to in September in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.
SPANAWAY, WA

