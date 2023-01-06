Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
'A chunk from his hand was hanging': OKCPD arrests man after attack on security guard
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a man for assault and battery and maiming, as well as other charges, after he attacked a security guard at a hotel and bit a chunk out of the guard's hand. On Jan. 9, OKCPD was called to the Hilton Garden...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
okcfox.com
Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign from sheriff's office
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people within the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have resigned amid controversy surrounding the Cleveland County Detention Center. Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday morning. Major Dennis Hansen resigned on Monday. The sheriff accepted both resignations, which took effect immediately. The sheriff's...
‘Not just somebody on the street’: Family wants answers after woman found dead in alley
A family is searching for answers more than a month after their loved one was found dead in an alley near 31st and S. Western Avenue.
Vicious dog attack on group of teens in NW Oklahoma City caught on camera
After a vicious dog attack on a group of teens in northwest Oklahoma City was caught on camera, neighbors told KFOR this is not the first time it’s happened and they are looking to stop it from happening again.
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
OHP: Two sent to hospital after texting while driving related crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning drivers to watch where they're going after a texting-while-driving incident Tuesday morning sent two people to a local hospital.
okcfox.com
19-year-old found safe after OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE [11:33 a.m.]:. Officials say Malyesha Maytubby was found and is safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal. According to OHP, Malyesha Maytubby is believed to be traveling on foot in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police make arrest in shooting that killed former Millwood football star
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star just after the start of the New Year. J'Coal Glover is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing a first-degree murder charge. Police said the 30-year-old gunned down...
okcfox.com
Seminole County dog missing for nearly three years found in Maud, reunited with owners
Maud, Okla. (KOKH) — A mastiff is finally reunited with his family after he went missing nearly three years ago in Seminole County. Candace Harjo was heartbroken when her mastiff, Capone, went missing in 2020. She had raised him since he was a puppy. "He was in the kennel...
okcfox.com
Norman city council is looking into its mental health crisis response
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman city council is looking into its mental health crisis response within the city. Council members met before their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday to talk about 988, the mental health crisis line. Cleveland County is the third highest in the state regarding the number of...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
SE Metro hit-and-run leaves one woman dead
A fatal hit-and-run took place at SE 57th and South Shields around 10:40 pm Friday night. OKCPD said multiple cars struck a homeless woman and ran over her multiple times. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. There is no suspect identified and the scene is still under investigation. KFOR […]
OHP: Man dies after being hit along I-40
Troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man in Pottawatomie County.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
