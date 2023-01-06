ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

okcfox.com

OKCPD arrests 21-year-old after stabbing victim in back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a 21-year-old man on Jan. 6 after he allegedly stabbed a person in the back. Police responded to a call of an assault with a dangerous weapon after a victim was stabbed in the back near N. Virginia and Linwood Blvd.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign from sheriff's office

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people within the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office have resigned amid controversy surrounding the Cleveland County Detention Center. Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook submitted his resignation letter Wednesday morning. Major Dennis Hansen resigned on Monday. The sheriff accepted both resignations, which took effect immediately. The sheriff's...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

19-year-old found safe after OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE [11:33 a.m.]:. Officials say Malyesha Maytubby was found and is safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal. According to OHP, Malyesha Maytubby is believed to be traveling on foot in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman city council is looking into its mental health crisis response

Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman city council is looking into its mental health crisis response within the city. Council members met before their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday to talk about 988, the mental health crisis line. Cleveland County is the third highest in the state regarding the number of...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

SE Metro hit-and-run leaves one woman dead

A fatal hit-and-run took place at SE 57th and South Shields around 10:40 pm Friday night. OKCPD said multiple cars struck a homeless woman and ran over her multiple times. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. There is no suspect identified and the scene is still under investigation. KFOR […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

