ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nearly 60,000 customers without power after storm slammed West Coast

By Nadine El-Bawab and Max Golembo, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb217_0k5osvfI00

NEW YORK — Ten states are on alert for flooding, mudslides, heavy snow, avalanche danger and strong winds Friday morning as series of new storms are expected to pound the West Coast.

Heavy snow will be falling in Colorado and Utah, with up to 20 inches of snow possible in Utah.

Nearly 60,000 California customers are still without power.

In California, winds gusts up to 132 mph were reported in Alpine Meadows and up to 60 mph at San Francisco International Airport.

Winds in Los Angeles County gusted up to 87 mph and up to 63 mph on the Santa Barbara County coast on Thursday.

Heavy rain fell in California with 5.05 inches falling in Los Angeles County and 6.57 inches falling in Ventura County. Downtown San Francisco also experienced their wettest 10 days since 1871 with 10.33 inches of rain falling in the 10 day period from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4.

Most of California will be getting a short break from heavy rain and snow before another storm arrives this weekend.

With the next storm on the way, heavy rain is expected in the San Francisco Bay area Saturday morning into Saturday night. This rain gets lighter as it moves into Southern California by early Sunday morning.

Another storm arrives into California Sunday evening with more rain. It is expected to impact most of California next week, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

With these two storms coming, up to 10 inches of rain is possible in some parts of California.

Up to 6 feet of snow is possible in the mountains over the next few days. An avalanche warning was issued for the area.

Elsewhere, a different storm produced 23 reported tornadoes across the South.

Seven tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois alone, making it the biggest tornado outbreak for the state since 1989.

To the north, up to 15 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, breaking a daily record and making it the snowiest start to January in five years.

With more than 48 inches of snow so far this season, this is the snowiest start to winter in almost 30 years at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Woman’s body found in recycling truck

EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a load of recyclables that was picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was found Thursday morning at the Samoa Resources Recovery Center, the Eureka Police Department told The Associated Press.
EUREKA, CA
Smithonian

California’s Snowpack Is High Above Average—but Its Drought Is Far From Over

California’s snowpack is off to a good start this winter, inspiring cautious optimism that the state may get some respite from its extreme drought. After the state’s first formal snow survey on Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada, officials announced that the statewide snowpack is measuring 174 percent of the historical average for this time of year. That’s the third-largest snowpack in the past 40 years, trailing only 1983 and 2011.
CALIFORNIA STATE
outsidemagazine

Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How many more storms are expected in Northern California?

(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy