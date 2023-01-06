ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Fantasy Football: Which players blew past all their expectations?

By Marvin Elequin, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHxiV_0k5osqFf00

Welcome back, fantasy managers. In this piece, we will be focusing on the most efficient players this season. In other words, these players scored the most Fantasy Points above their Expected Fantasy Value.

[For a limited time, get Verizon's best price ever on Welcome Unlimited]

If you are new to this series, you might be wondering what those metrics mean.

Expected Fantasy Points (or xFP): A usage metric that calculates the average fantasy value of a player's total opportunities based on historical play-by-play data.

Fantasy Points Over Expected (or FPOE = Actual Points - Expected Points): An efficiency metric that is often subject to regression year over year. Players who rely on FPOE to produce are much more volatile on a weekly basis.

Keep in mind, the most efficient players are not always the most productive for fantasy managers, which is why we need to incorporate volume and usage (or xFP) into the evaluation. Lastly, all stats outlined below are “per game” unless stated otherwise.

For a more detailed breakdown of these metrics, be sure to check out my series primer from Week 1!

Let’s dive in!

A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles

Despite having to acclimate to a brand new team and offensive scheme, A.J. Brown showed us once again why he is truly one of the most elite wide receivers in the league. As you can see above, he was one of the most efficient players in fantasy, scoring +2.98 points above his expected value. Beyond his efficiency, Brown's value for fantasy managers lies in his incredible usage, leading the Eagles in multiple metrics:

Target Share (28.5 percent)

Air Yards Share (39.2%)

Expected Fantasy Points (12.3)

In other words, Brown was clearly the focal point for the Eagles' passing attack. Even more impressive, he was able to produce such elite numbers despite the breakout of DeVonta Smith, who also finished as a top-24 wide receiver this season. Therefore, with this offense remaining mostly unchanged, I fully expect both Smith and Brown to continue to dominate for fantasy managers in 2023.

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle was one of the most efficient fantasy wide receivers this season, scoring +3.34 Fantasy Points Over Expected. On the other hand, his usage value only ranks WR31 at 10.03 Expected Fantasy Points.

What does this tell us about Waddle’s production?

While he has the upside to win you a matchup on any given week, he is much more volatile on a weekly basis. Fantasy managers may remember experiencing some of this volatility in recent matchups as he ranked outside of the top 60 in half-PPR leagues in Weeks 13 and 14, and then followed that up with two WR1 performances. This is partially due to Tyreek Hill's presence, who — as you can see in his usage value above — commanded a significant amount of volume in the Dolphins' offense.

So does this mean you should avoid drafting Waddle in 2023? It truly depends on the draft cost. Because based on his usage this season, I would much rather rely on him as a WR2 in my fantasy lineup.

Austin Ekeler - Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler is the fantasy MVP for the 2022 season.

Not only did he finish as the RB1 in Fantasy Usage (16.6 xFP), but he was also one of the most efficient running backs this season with +2.9 FPOE. Because of his unique combination of high usage and efficiency, Ekeler was a consistent force for fantasy managers every week, finishing as an RB1 in all but five games this season. In fact, Ekeler and Christian McCaffrey are the only running backs with 10 or more RB1 performances this year. Therefore, fantasy managers should not overthink their drafts in 2023. Even though he is approaching his age-28 campaign, Ekeler should be a top-three pick in next year's drafts as he continues to perform at a truly elite level.

Breece Hall - New York Jets

With all the noise surrounding the quarterback position for the Jets, it may be easy to forget they had a young running back in Breece Hall who was on the verge of an elite campaign before his season-ending injury. In fact, on a per-game basis, Hall was one of the most efficient running backs scoring +2.37 Fantasy Points Over Expected.

Keep in mind, the Jets started the year with Hall as their RB2 as he averaged only 36% of the offensive snaps behind Michael Carter in their first two games. Once they decided to hand him the keys in Week 3, Hall was one of the most productive running backs in the league. From Weeks 3-6 (prior to his injury), Hall was the:

RB5 in Expected Fantasy Points (16.7)

RB1 in Air Yards Share (11.7%)

RB9 in Opportunity Share (35.9%)

In short, do not forget about Hall who profiles as an RB1 next season, assuming he comes back fully healthy for 2023.

George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers

As you can see in the table above, if you only relied on the most efficient fantasy tight ends, you may be very disappointed as most of them do not command a significant amount of volume.

George Kittle, on the other hand, provides a healthy balance of both high usage and efficiency for fantasy managers. In fact, he is the TE1 in Fantasy Efficiency through Week 17, scoring an impressive +3.14 Points Over Expected. From a volume standpoint, while his usage was not quite as high as Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce, he still commanded a solid 18.4% target share and 17.9% air yards share this season. Because he was only the TE10 in fantasy usage, his weekly performance did provide some volatility — finishing outside of the top 20 in six games. However, fantasy managers should be able to live with those performances since Kittle's upside and efficiency can win you a matchup on any given week.

*As mentioned above, these stats are on a per-game basis. As a result, Brock Purdy's numbers are slightly skewed as he was active in three games in which he only played a handful of snaps.

Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

As I was analyzing the quarterback position, I was not surprised to find Justin Fields near the top in efficiency, scoring +3.6 Fantasy Points Over Expected per game. What did surprise me is he only ranked as the QB21 in fantasy usage at an Expected Fantasy Value of 16.2 xFP.

But when you dig a little deeper into his production, it becomes obvious that his lack of passing volume affected those numbers heavily — especially early on in the season. In fact, he did not exceed 30 pass attempts in any game this season. Naturally, when Fields is running the ball at a high rate, we can look past the low passing volume. After all, rushing attempts lead to more fantasy points. However, when he does NOT rush the ball more than 10 times, he has finished outside of QB1 range in six of eight games this season.

It is important to note that this was likely driven by personnel as the Bears' wide receiver corps, especially after Darnell Mooney was placed on IR, was devoid of consistent playmakers. Assuming the Bears use their abundance of cap space and draft capital to add a few impactful receivers, I would not be surprised if Chicago employed a more pass-heavy scheme next season. If that were to happen, Fields would undoubtedly have the upside to finish as the QB1 for fantasy, especially with his tremendous rushing ability.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins' playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and has been ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.
WGAU

NFL NextGen Stats turns focus to special teams returns

Returning a kick or punt for a touchdown has never been rarer in the NFL with one coming on average every 30 games. So when there's a moment like there was Sunday when Nyheim Hines electrified the crowd in Buffalo with not one but two kickoff return scores in the same game, figuring out how it happened becomes a key question.
WGAU

Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Ranking all 49 potential Super Bowl matchups

The 14-team playoff slate is now set, and that means there are 49 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII. Which ones are the best, and which ones will we be suffering through as we wait for the next round of ads? Here's our ranking of all 49 matchups, from worst to best, ranked using a proprietary and highly scientific formula that combines team quality, history, watchability, popularity and general gut feelings. Here we go...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Heat still believing a 2nd-half run is possible this season

MIAMI — (AP) — The starting lineup changes almost daily. The leading scorer has various aches and pains, the leading rebounder has a bad wrist, the assist leader is dealing with knee soreness and the team’s 3-point record-holder is wearing a cast on his shooting hand. Plus,...
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday "with a lot of love on my heart" to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
112K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy