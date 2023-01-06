ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

My Magic GR

PHOTOS: Take A Walk Through This Year’s World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids

Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?

It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

ALERT: There is a 911 Outage Across Michigan

Multiple emergency response agencies across Michigan are reporting issues with 911. They say the outage is statewide. At this time we don't know what is causing the outage. Residents are encouraged to use agency's non-emergency numbers until the issue is resolved. In Grand Rapids, that number is 616-456-3444. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Ken’s Fruit Market to Add Greenhouse, Expand Plainfield Location

Grand Rapids' grocery store, Ken's Fruit Market, has announced plans to expand its Plainfield Ave. location. In April of 2022, Ken's Fruit Market at 3500 Plainfield Ave. celebrated its 10th birthday. In a Facebook post thanking their customers, Ken's owners hinted they were "looking forward to continuing our growth" - and we now know what's to come!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January

The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Kent County Sheriff's Office Warns of Vehicle Break-Ins

Following a rash of car break-ins at senior living communities this past weekend, the Kent County Sherriff's Office is issuing a warning to residents. Police say they are continuing to see cars in parking lots broken into day and night. So far this year, 34 cars in Kent County have been broken into, with numbers totaling 471 in 2022.
KENT COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

