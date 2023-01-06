Read full article on original website
Pet of the Day for January 10, 2023
Meet Cricket! He's smart, athletic and loads of fun! This high energy guy, loves to go for walks, run around the play yard, and tackle toys. He is very entertaining, gives the best head tilts and has the happiest smiley face! If you'd like to meet him contact the Wake County Animal Center.
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
Mom and Teen Daughter Afternoon in Downtown Raleigh (Art & Shopping)
The after Christmas blues had set in and Kalyra, our teen, was feeling the cabin fever of several days cooped up inside with arctic weather conditions in Raleigh – us Aussies really felt that cold snap!. After pulling from my bag of things to do with a teen in...
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January
RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
Itch alert: Raleigh makes list for bed bug cities
The company ranked their treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.
Could national brands put Fayetteville-owned food trucks at risk? Experts weigh in
Fayetteville entrepreneurs said food trucks are a more accessible entry point into the restaurant industry than a traditional brick and mortar, with fewer overhead expenses, location flexibility and smaller staffs. National brands have taken note and are launching food trucks of their own. SweetFrog, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cinnabon and Chick-fil-A food...
Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
Knightdale church holds first service since theft
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
Losing history: 8 iconic places that changed forever in Raleigh last year
RALEIGH, N.C. — Living in a city growing as rapidly as Raleigh has many upsides: New job opportunities, exciting restaurants and bars, unique shopping and nightlife activities. As the city grows and changes, long-time locals have had to say goodbye to several iconic and memorable places – many within...
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off
SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
Person shot and killed in Chapel Hill, 2nd shooting of the night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a homicide. On Monday around 10:30 p.m., officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Estes Drive, where they found K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, 27, of Oxford, dead. Thorpe died from gunshot injuries,...
'Not enough:' Teen driver charged with hitting, killing 23-year-old could face only 60 days in jail
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a 23-year-old woman tragically killed in a crash in Wake Forest is speaking out about their loss. Kaitlyn Corona died on scene after investigators say a 17-year-old boy ran a red light on Capital Boulevard near Purnell Road Saturday morning. Family says...
Armed altercation at convenience store, 2 suspects wanted by police
GRAHAM, N.C. — Armed men were wanted by police after being involved in an early morning fight at an Alamance County convenience store. At 3:14 a.m., two people entered the Sheetz on South Main Street in Graham. One of them was armed with a handgun. He was described as...
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
