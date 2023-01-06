ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Pet of the Day for January 10, 2023

Meet Cricket! He's smart, athletic and loads of fun! This high energy guy, loves to go for walks, run around the play yard, and tackle toys. He is very entertaining, gives the best head tilts and has the happiest smiley face! If you'd like to meet him contact the Wake County Animal Center.
WRAL

Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar

CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion Deals Jan. 11-17: Hard squash, chicken drums & thighs, blackberries, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 11 including green peppers, hard squash, avocados, blackberries, pineapple, chicken drumsticks or thighs, pork chops, London broil, mini bagels, Green Giant frozen vegetables, Smart Ones frozen dinners, Blue Ribbon frozen dessert, a BOGO Food Lion brands promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Dinosaurs return to Raleigh in January

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dinosaurs are coming back to Raleigh this month. The interactive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest will stop at the Raleigh Convention Center Jan. 20-22, organizers announced Monday. The event features "life-like" dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, that include a fossil...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
ZEBULON, NC
cbs17

Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL

Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC
WRAL

Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $100,000 off $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. after required […]
SELMA, NC
Axios Raleigh

Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants

Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
DURHAM, NC

