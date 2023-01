RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old girl is in stable, but serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and is now in a juvenile detention center. Police say the victim and suspect know each other, but are not related.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO