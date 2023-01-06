Read full article on original website
Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’
Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Gervonta Davis forces Hector Luis Garcia to quit on stool after eight rounds
Gervonta Davis just needed some time. As usual. The 135-pound contender received a spirited challenge from Hector Luis Garcia … for a while. Then he started landing his concussive power shots. And then it was over. Davis stopped the 130-pound contender after eight rounds Saturday night at Capital One...
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Gives Fans Something For Free With Cheeky White Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev
Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’
The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as MMA coach, status for Islam Makhachev title fight up in the air
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired early as a fighter, seemingly with a number of significant fights left in him. Now, it appears he’s doing the same as a coach. Nurmagomedov shared an Instagram post in Russian that indicated he’s leaving the sport. Javier Mendez, the coach at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, confirmed to Yahoo Sports Nurmagomedov's plans to retire. Mendez coached Nurmagomedov to the UFC lightweight title and then led Islam Makhachev to the belt coaching alongside Nurmagomedov.
Yardbarker
UFC Champ Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Brazilians to Hold 5 Belts After UFC 283
The Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight king expects his countrymen and women to reign supreme in 2023. Preparing for his record fourth straight match against one single opponent, Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) is nearly ready to take on Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) once more. The two flyweight titleholders – Moreno claimed the interim strap against Kai Kara France last July – will unify their belts in the co-main event of UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Ahead of this historic battle, “Daico” revealed to Sherdog in an interview on Thursday that he has made some changes in his preparation. Most notably for the champion is that he went home.
MMAmania.com
Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder
After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
Dustin Poirier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Never Put Your Hands On A Woman’
Dustin Poirier commented on Dana White’s slapping scandal with his wife. “The Diamond” doesn’t consider slap league a sport. One incident was all it took to make UFC president Dana White a subject of scrutiny. Many are still talking about the slapping incident with his wife and even some UFC fighters are now voicing their thoughts on the matter. Among them was lightweight top contender Dustin Poirier.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr
Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
Michael Bisping Says He’s Not ‘Being A Hater’ Of Jake Paul But YouTuber Is Acting Tough For ‘Clout’
Michael Bisping commented on the trajectory of Jake Paul’s career. “The Count” is certain the YouTuber is not challenging himself and only pulls off shenanigans for clout. After apparently making great strides in boxing, Jake Paul has finally landed a deal with one of the top-tier MMA promotions...
