Dana White’s Mother Calls His Marriage a ‘Joke’ in Resurfaced Interview: ‘He Goes After Any Girl He Wants’

Dana White is currently facing backlash after a video obtained by TMZ showed the UFC president striking his wife on New Year’s Even in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. White’s character has come into question yet again after the viral video showed the fight boss in the middle of an argument with his wife shortly before things got physical between the two. The incident added some additional context to an interview with June White, the UFC president’s mother who wrote a tell-all book titled Dana White, King of MMA. In the book, she refers to her son as a “vindictive tyrant,” but her most damaging comments came in an interview to promote her literary endeavor.
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’

Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
Josh Thomson And John McCarthy Discuss The One Man Who Can Beat Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson tried to make a case for one man in the UFC lightweight division in terms of beating the champ. The UFC lightweight division is most likely the toughest division to break into the top five. The men at the top of the division are all seasoned veterans and they have been at the top for a while. Now with a new champion at the head of the division, Islam Makhachev, many of the top five have gained new life in the division. Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush all seem to be one fight away from a tile shot, but former UFC fighter Josh Thomson only sees one of those names making it competitive with Makhachev.
Midnight Mania! Sean O’Malley weighs in on Dana White’s wife slap: ‘It deserves a slapping back’

The biggest MMA story of 2023 may have dropped on January 2nd. Earlier this week, video released of UFC President Dana White in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Though White didn’t deliver the first slap, he did initiate the physical nature of conflict by grabbing onto his wife’s arm, and he escalated the altercation with his own slaps. He released an extensive apology through TMZ on Monday, and his wife apologized as well.
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as MMA coach, status for Islam Makhachev title fight up in the air

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired early as a fighter, seemingly with a number of significant fights left in him. Now, it appears he’s doing the same as a coach. Nurmagomedov shared an Instagram post in Russian that indicated he’s leaving the sport. Javier Mendez, the coach at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, confirmed to Yahoo Sports Nurmagomedov's plans to retire. Mendez coached Nurmagomedov to the UFC lightweight title and then led Islam Makhachev to the belt coaching alongside Nurmagomedov.
UFC Champ Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Brazilians to Hold 5 Belts After UFC 283

The Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight king expects his countrymen and women to reign supreme in 2023. Preparing for his record fourth straight match against one single opponent, Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) is nearly ready to take on Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) once more. The two flyweight titleholders – Moreno claimed the interim strap against Kai Kara France last July – will unify their belts in the co-main event of UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Ahead of this historic battle, “Daico” revealed to Sherdog in an interview on Thursday that he has made some changes in his preparation. Most notably for the champion is that he went home.
Phil Baroni moved to Mexico’s notorious CERESO prison, faces 30-50 years for murder

After several days of confusion and uncertainty, multiple mainstream news outlets confirmed that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Pride FC fighter, Phil Baroni, had been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. The New York Post, CBS News and The Associated Press verified verified MMAmania.com’s initial report sourced from Tribuna De La Bahia.
Dustin Poirier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Never Put Your Hands On A Woman’

Dustin Poirier commented on Dana White’s slapping scandal with his wife. “The Diamond” doesn’t consider slap league a sport. One incident was all it took to make UFC president Dana White a subject of scrutiny. Many are still talking about the slapping incident with his wife and even some UFC fighters are now voicing their thoughts on the matter. Among them was lightweight top contender Dustin Poirier.
Cristiano Ronaldo Banned From Making Debut for Al-Nassr

Despite being introduced to a packed crowd at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo is now banned from making his debut for Al-Nassr FC. The keep Portuguese soccer star was expected to play his first home game for the club against Al Ta-ee, but the club has reportedly exceeded its quota for foreign players.
