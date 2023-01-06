A former Rensselaer County elections commissioner has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. Republican Jason Schofield resigned last month after it was reported that he planned to plead guilty to the 12-count indictment. Schofield was arrested in September by the FBI on charges that he illegally used voter information in the 2021 elections. The Justice Department says Schofield admitted that for each absentee ballot application, he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting the ballot.

