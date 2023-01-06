Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Adams city council elects Sapienza vice president, receives grant on community violence prevention at first meeting of ’23
The nine-member body that represents Berkshire County’s second-largest community kicked off its first meeting of 2023 by re-electing Lisa Hall Blackmer council president and elevating Bryan Sapienza to vice president for the first time in a unanimous vote. Sapienza, who replaces Peter Oleskiewicz, came into office mid-term in 2021...
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy delivers State of the City as re-election bid nears
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy delivered his State of the City address Monday night. Proclaiming the city's future is bright, the Democrat highlighted affordable housing. “Schenectady is a leading community with new housing initiatives," McCarthy said. "Work continues on the next phase of the 300-unit Northside Village. Homeownership opportunities are still a cornerstone of my award winning Homes program, and construction of market rate apartments remain strong in this community. The last several years we have produced over 1,100 units of newly built or renovated affordable housing in the city of Schenectady.”
Pittsfield expands online permitting capabilities to include new array of licenses
Assistant city clerk Heather Brazeau says Pittsfielders seeking one-day alcohol, wine and malt, entertainment, and special auctioneer licenses can skip a trip to city hall and apply online. “Each application is very detailed, and it has full sections for everything that needs attention," she explained to WAMC. "Once they file...
Pittsfield public health nurse recommends masking in indoor settings, boosters with COVID rates in the red and other respiratory illnesses abounding
Around the country, public school districts are returning to mask advisories and mandates as COVID-19 rates spike following the holidays. Accompanied by other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, some schools in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are reinstating indoor masking to stem the tide of infection. With communities as close to the Berkshires as Springfield once again issuing masking recommendations, WAMC spoke with Pittsfield public health nurse Pat Tremblay:
Former Rensselaer County elections commissioner pleads guilty to identity theft
A former Rensselaer County elections commissioner has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots. Republican Jason Schofield resigned last month after it was reported that he planned to plead guilty to the 12-count indictment. Schofield was arrested in September by the FBI on charges that he illegally used voter information in the 2021 elections. The Justice Department says Schofield admitted that for each absentee ballot application, he falsely certified that he was the voter requesting the ballot.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Albany to highlight mental health funding
New York Congressman Paul Tonko welcomed U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to Albany this morning for a panel discussion about mental health investments. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was signed into law in June. It extends enhanced federal funding for children and family and other mental health services, providing millions of dollars to address mental health issues nationwide. Secretary Becerra noted it also invests $150 million to support implementation of the 24/7, 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Battenkill Chorale's "Winter's Night" concerts January 14/15
A Winter’s Night will be sung by the Battenkill Chorale at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 3 this coming weekend. The concert will feature works by Norwegian composer and pianist Ola Gjielo. Gene Marie Callahan, Artistic Director of The Battenkill Chorale and...
