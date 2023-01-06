Read full article on original website
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
Waco firefighters rescue victims trapped in crash
WACO, Texas (FOX44) – A t-bone traffic crash in Waco has sent multiple people to the hospital. A Waco Fire Department report of rescue operations indicated a call came in just after 6 p.m. Monday of a two-vehicle crash at West Lakeshore Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Firefighters arrived and discovered one car was hit on the passenger side, with a one-foot deep intrusion in the side.
Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring
CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
Man dies after being hit by train in Marlin, police say
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Department says a man was killed after being hit by a train at the railroad tracks on Live Oak Street on Monday, Jan. 9 at about 5:23 p.m. According to authorities, the man was discovered on the ground beside the train by the Marlin Fire Department upon arrival.
Waco Police: murder suspects wanted to put their victim, “out of his misery”
Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 44 News show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased.
Affidavit: Waco teens killed wounded man to 'put him out of his misery'
The fatal shooting of a South Waco homeowner on Dec. 23 began with an argument with the two young men who shared his house and ended with them hiding his body the next day under a bridge near Baylor University, an arrest warrant affidavit states. James Keylan Willis and Brandon...
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — One person is in custody after an armed robbery in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call along Frontier Trail on Jan. 9, where a victim told them that a man had demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint.
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
Popular Waco restaurant rebuilds after fire, to serve BBQ again starting this week
WACO, Texas — Weeks after a fire destroyed the Cafe Homestead restaurant in Waco, the restaurant announced that it'll start serving BBQ again at Homestead Heritage starting Wednesday. BBQ will be served from a food trailer at 608 Dry Creek Rd. from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
To rename or not, that is the question on Fort Hood Street
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen City Council brought up the idea to rename Fort Hood St. on Jan. 3. The council had motioned to table the conversation until they all had the chance to speak with business owners on the street. Fort Hood, the military base is set to...
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
Mall-to-Mall project causes ramp closure in Waco until summer
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that the eastbound State Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby Avenue will be closed for construction beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. This closure is a part of TxDOT Waco District's next phase of its Mall-to-Mall project and is expected to last...
