The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards: Injuries Continue to Define Tommy Sheppard Era

Injuries are again defining the Wizards’ season—much like it has in every year during the Tommy Sheppard era in Washington. During Sheppard’s first season as team president of the Wizards, the local media began the year asking questions about John Wall’s availability, though it was no surprise that the former All-Star would miss the entire […]
WASHINGTON, DC
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Encouraged By Jaden Springer’s Progress

PHILADELPHIA — Games like the Sixers’ 147-116 blowout win over the Pistons create opportunities for the team to evaluate players who don’t normally get playing time. Jaden Springer, who was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 draft, hasn’t seen much court time for the Sixers during his sophomore season in the league. However, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FortyEightMinutes

Report: Cavs Hoping To Keep Kevin Love Beyond Free Agency

The Cavaliers and Kevin Love have a mutual interest in keeping their relationship going beyond this season, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports. Love, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been the subject of trade rumors ever since LeBron James left back in the 2018 offseason. Yet, things have […]
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

