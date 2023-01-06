WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds with a weak cool front moving across the area. This front will be moisture-starved but will reinforce the cooler, drier air.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO