WPTV

Cold weather coming this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly sunny and dry. Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s, scattered showers possible with a cold front moving...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

South Florida Brazilians react to protests in homeland

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The destruction to Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace on Sunday sits heavy with Brazilians in Deerfield Beach. Now they're sharing their reactions to the events as clean-up is underway. "It's sad nobody wants that kind of stuff in your country," Marcelo Rosa, who...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPTV

Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds with a weak cool front moving across the area. This front will be moisture-starved but will reinforce the cooler, drier air.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress. Codd said when deputies arrived,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

