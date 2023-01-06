Read full article on original website
Cold weather coming this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s, mostly sunny and dry. Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Friday, highs in the mid to upper 70s, scattered showers possible with a cold front moving...
South Florida Brazilians react to protests in homeland
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The destruction to Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace on Sunday sits heavy with Brazilians in Deerfield Beach. Now they're sharing their reactions to the events as clean-up is underway. "It's sad nobody wants that kind of stuff in your country," Marcelo Rosa, who...
Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son's overdose death
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida mother and father of a 1-year-old boy were arrested after the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs last year, the Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were taken...
Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons all week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds with a weak cool front moving across the area. This front will be moisture-starved but will reinforce the cooler, drier air.
Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress. Codd said when deputies arrived,...
Tom Herman assembles coaching staff from college, professional ranks
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tom Herman introduced his 2023 coaching staff Tuesday. Florida Atlantic's new head coach said he's "excited and ready to go to work with this coaching staff," all of whom have worked at various levels of professional, college and high school football. "I have worked with...
