ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Boot Barn Expects Sales Gains in Q3 But December’s Winter Storms Impacts ‘Highest Volume Days’

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1eXL_0k5oqonr00

Boot Barn said on Friday it expects to report a net sales increase in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 despite late December winter storms impacting its “highest volume days.”

In a preliminary earnings press release ahead of the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company’s appearance at the ICR Conference on Monday, Boot Barn said it expects to report net sales of approximately $514.6 million in the third quarter, an increase of 5.9% from the same time last year.

The company added that it also expects to report that same store sales declined approximately 3.6%, with retail store same store sales declining approximately 0.8% and e-commerce same store sales falling approximately 15.2% in the period.

President and CEO Jim Conroy said in a statement on Friday that he is “proud” of his team, which delivered total sales at the high end of the company’s guidance, “despite late December storms that negatively impacted sales during the highest volume days of the quarter.”

Conroy also said Boot Barn’s new store sales continued to over-perform its expectations adding that the company opened 12 new stores in the third quarter, or 33 stores year-to-date, bringing its total store count to 333.

Although Friday’s statement was mostly good news, the executive did note that merchandise margin declined 190 basis points compared to the prior-year period, driven primarily by headwinds from higher freight costs. Further, net income for the quarter decreased in Q3, which is expected to be $1.74 per diluted share, compared to $2.27 in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, Conroy said that his team “feels great” about the new store pipeline, its current inventory levels, and the overall tone of the business. “With store productivity levels continuing to far exceed pre-pandemic levels, combined with the significant opportunity to increase our current store footprint, we believe the future growth prospects for Boot Barn are extremely bright,” the CEO said.

The company plans to report third quarter results later this month, at which time it will also provide fourth quarter guidance.

In its most recent October earnings report , Boot Barn reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the footwear company saw net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Crocs Expects a 53% Jump in 2022 Revenue: Here’s How It Plans to Keep the Momentum Going for 2023

Crocs forecasts record sales in 2022 as executives forge ahead with an ambitious growth plan to hit $5 billion in Crocs brand revenue by 2026. The comfort brand on Tuesday said it expects revenues in 2022 to hit about $3.55 billion, which would mark a 53% bump from 2021 and beat its previously announced expectations of 49% to 52% growth. By brand, Crocs is expected to be up 15% to $2.65 billion and the recently acquired Hey Dude brand is expected to grow close to 70% to nearly $1 billion. (The company previously announced a goal to have Hey Dude revenues...
Footwear News

Macy’s and Lululemon Issue Weaker Outlooks + Caleres, Genesco and Other Footwear Forecasts Ahead of ICR

Major footwear brands are announcing updated sales and earnings expectations ahead of and during their presentations at the 25th annual ICR conference, which begins today and runs through Wednesday. Boot Barn, Genesco, Macy’s, Lululemon and Caleres have offered updated guidance or have pre-announced recent sales results and expectations for Q4. In some cases, companies are posting results in line with their expectations while other brands have provided weaker guidance for the remainder of the year, as inflation and inventory excesses take a hit to margins. Crocs, The House of LR&C, On and Wolverine Worldwide are also presenting at the conference and have yet...
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Drop After Weak Q4 Guidance

Lululemon shares fell on Monday morning after the athleisure player gave a disappointing update to its fourth quarter outlook at the ICR conference. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based brand now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.660 billion to $2.700 billion, compared to a previously outlined range of $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion. Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.22 and $4.27, tighter and lower than the previously outlined range of $4.20 and $4.30. Gross margin in Q4 is expected to decline between 90 and 110 basis points. Other major footwear brands and retailers have announced updated sales and...
Footwear News

Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter

The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Tonight marks the 80th year of the Golden Globes Awards and all the celebrities came dressed to impress including Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher. The two posed on the red carpet in coordinated head-to-toe black ensembles. Murphy served up a dapper look in a classic black suit with a black button-down while Butcher slipped on a floral embellished gown by Marchesa designed with a one-shoulder neckline and illusion tulle atop a brown bodice and skirt. They both opted for minimal accessories as Murphy donned a pair of black glasses and Butcher donned a simple silver necklace with similar dangling...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Cozy Game Day Style & Nike Sneakers With Her Kids

Ciara and her children appeared in cozy style to cheer on her husband Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos game on Sunday. The NFL team, which Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Chargers 31-28. Ciara uploaded a boomerang-style video on Instagram with her three children — Future Zahir Wilburn, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson — as they showed support for Wilson on the football field. “Football is Family,” Ciara captioned the post along with a football and red heart emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) The group appears all smiles in the quick clip and...
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch.                                                           For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet. “The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly. Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger.  For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 ‘True Blue’ This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand is referencing an original Air Jordan 3 colorway for its next Air Jordan 1 release. Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced on the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue” a hit retail before week’s end. The latest Air Jordan 1 High colorway draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 3 True Blue,” a classic iteration of the NBA legend’s third signature shoe that debuted in 1988. Much like its Jordan 3 counterpart, the Air Jordan...
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
MONTANA STATE
Footwear News

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau Goes Boho-Chic in Ba&sh Dress With Blue Pumps at North American Leaders’ Summit

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was elegantly dressed with husband Justin Trudeau in Mexico City yesterday for the 2023 North American Leaders’ Summit. The occasion finds a range of speakers, including Trudeau, President Joe Biden and president of Mexico Lopez Obrador speaking on immigration, trade, climate change and security with global leaders. The wife of the Canadian Prime Minister arrived to Mexico, touching down in the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) in Zumpango de Ocampo to meet Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller. For the occasion, Sophie wore a white midi-length dress by Ba&sh in a lightweight fabric, featuring long sleeves and a...
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Does ‘GNO’ in Sheer Dress & 5-Inch Platform Heels With Dixie D’Amelio

Sabrina Carpenter took a daring approach to girls’ night out in Los Angeles this week. While spotted out and about with TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, the “Emails I Can’t Send” musician strolled in a sheer black maxi dress. Layered over matte lingerie, her piece featured an asymmetric neckline with two short sleeves and a single shoulder strap. Allowing the dress’ bold texture to make the greatest statement, Carpenter simply opted to accessorize with a delicate diamond and gold pendant necklace, silver and pearl drop earrings and a glossy cherry lip. When it came to footwear, the “Sue Me” singer finished her ensemble with a set...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — Colorado Shutters More Doors & Other US Spots to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. Most recently, Colorado closed four stores. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big...
COLORADO STATE
Footwear News

Gayle King Hits High Notes in Colorful Dress & Striped Clogs for ‘CBS Morning Series’ With David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Gayle King is conquering her fears and trying new things in 2023. The broadcast journalist traded her on-camera seat for a recording studio in her latest Instagram post. For a new “CBS Mornings” series titled, “Never Too Late,” King traveled to Los Angeles to take singing lessons with vocal coach and British musician Stevie Mackey. King also got in the studio with musical power couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee to record a song. King burst in colors for the occasion. The television personality and author wore a multi-colored short-sleeve maxi dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline and was decorated with bright...
AOL Corp

The Coach Outlet winter clearance sale is still raging — score up to a wild 70% off

A few times a year Coach very kindly unloads some of its most popular styles at unbelievable discounts. One of those times is right now. The Coach Outlet Clearance Sale is on, and it features totes, crossbody bags, satchels and more for up to 70% off! If you're looking to refresh your Coach stash or invest in your very first treasure by this luxury brand, keep scrolling.
Footwear News

Amelia Gray Hamlin Laces into $75 Adidas Samba Sneakers and Vintage Athleisure in LA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amelia Gray Hamlin brought sporty energy to a relaxed coffee run. The Bronx and Banco model stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a vintage red and gray Johnny Blaze sweatshirt. The oversized athleisure top was layered over a pair of wide-legged black Adidas track pants, complete with gray and white-striped snap-buttoned side trim. Completing Hamlin’s outfit was a red barrette and black shield sunglasses, as well as white socks. The 21-year-old star’s outfit was fully complete with a set of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo

If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party

Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

CEOs from Target, LVMH and Macy’s to Present at NRF’s Big Show Next Week

Retailers and brand leaders are gearing up to convene next week at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show, one of the largest trade shows for the retail industry. The event, which will be held in New York City’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center between Jan. 15 and 17, is expected to draw close to 40,000 retailers, vendors and other attendees, including more than 950 exhibitors and 100 sessions. Some speakers in the current lineup include Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette, Target CEO Brian Cornell, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner and U.S. Olympian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

184K+
Followers
20K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy