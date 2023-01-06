Aui_2000 extends contract as Tundra Esports coach

Tundra Esports extended the contract of Dota 2 coach Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling on Friday.

Aui_2000 guided the London-based team to victory at The International 2022, earning an $8.5 million top prize.

The 30-year-old Canadian is the only person to win The International as both a player and coach, having done the former with Evil Geniuses in 2015.

“I am thrilled to be extending my contract with Tundra Esports! Winning The International 11 earlier this year cemented the team as one of the strongest DOTA 2 rosters globally,” Aui_2000 said in a news release. “Not only are we a strong competitive force but we have also formed a close bond as friends. If everything goes as planned I think we will for sure be championship contenders at TI12!”

Tundra’s roster includes Oliver “Skiter” Lepko of Slovakia, Leon “Nine” Kirilin of Germany, Neta “33” Shapira of Israel, Martin “Saksa” Sazdov or North Macedonia and Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun of the United States.

–Field Level Media

