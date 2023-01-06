ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Roanoke police arrest suspect in June 2022 shooting following high-speed chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police have arrested 32-year-old Malcolm L. Harrison of Roanoke on several charges related to a shooting that occurred in June 2022. According to detectives, Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:. Aggravated Malicious Wounding.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
WSLS

43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
wfmynews2.com

Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect

EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
EDEN, NC
WSET

Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
wfirnews.com

Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted

UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC

