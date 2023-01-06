Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Roanoke police arrest suspect in June 2022 shooting following high-speed chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police have arrested 32-year-old Malcolm L. Harrison of Roanoke on several charges related to a shooting that occurred in June 2022. According to detectives, Harrison was identified as the suspect in the shooting and warrants were obtained for the following charges:. Aggravated Malicious Wounding.
WDBJ7.com
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A car chase through Roanoke ended with an arrest Tuesday night. Roanoke Police said a wanted man led officers on a chase through the city after speeding from a traffic stop. Malcolm Harrison was wanted on three charges from an incident in June, according to Sgt....
WSET
Bedford Police searching for suspect wanted on felony charges
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect. William "Hank" Carr is currently wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in several jurisdictions. If anyone has any information about this suspect or where he might be, contact Detective...
WXII 12
Armed altercation at convenience store, 2 suspects wanted by police
GRAHAM, N.C. — Armed men were wanted by police after being involved in an early morning fight at an Alamance County convenience store. At 3:14 a.m., two people entered the Sheetz on South Main Street in Graham. One of them was armed with a handgun. He was described as...
WSLS
43-year-old airlifted after being hit by a school bus in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 43-year-old was airlifted after being hit by a Danville Public Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Danville Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:53 p.m., police said they responded near the intersection of South Main Street and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a Danville Public Schools bus.
wakg.com
Danville Police Investigating Accident Involving Pedestrian and School Bus
The Danville Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a Danville Public Schools bus and a pedestrian. At 2:53 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the police department responded near the intersection of S. Main St. and Watson Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by school bus number 31.
WRAL
Police: 2 people shot at; driver crashes stolen car at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report of shots fired at American Tobacco Campus. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Blackwell Street. K9 officers were at the scene along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
wfmynews2.com
Man robs Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden; Police searching for suspect
EDEN, N.C. — A man robbed Gills Corner at gunpoint in Eden Monday, according to Eden police. The Eden Police Department is conducting a robbery investigation. Detectives are asking the public to help identify the suspect. Officers responded to South Hamilton Street for an armed robbery Monday. When they...
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a mother on New Year’s Day was reportedly hit by a car moments after the shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Cridland Road […]
Stolen car crashes in front of downtown Durham restaurant during drive-by shooting
After gunshots rang out, a stolen car crashed into a potted plant outside Tobacco Road Sports Café in downtown Durham.
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are recovering from stab wounds and a man has been arrested in Winston-Salem. According to police, on Monday, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 16th Street, near Ivy Avenue, for a reported stabbing. WXII spoke to one man, who...
WSET
Have you seen it? Deputies on the hunt for stolen truck in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County deputies are looking for a stolen truck in the area. The Sheriff's Office said on Friday around 1 a.m., the individual pictured below was seen on surveillance footage stealing a 2009 F-150 from a business in the 20000 block of Lynchburg Highway.
wfirnews.com
Man claims gunshot, police discover he’s wanted
UPDATE – Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense. Further investigation into this incident revealed that no evidence of a shooting was located at the scene. After a thorough medical examination, it was discovered that there was also a lack of physical evidence to support the claims of a gunshot wound. Additionally, the victim’s statements to Detectives and Officers revealed a lack of any evidence that the injury he sustained was the result of a gunshot or any type of assault.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
wfmynews2.com
Man stabs two women inside home after altercation in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wiinston-Salem police responded to East Sixteenth Street in reference to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Monday. They found Tracy Kellum, 48, and Leanne Cutlip, 38, inside suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Futher investigation revealed that they got into an altercation with William Cundiff, Jr.
WXII 12
Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
WSET
Man sentenced to 27.5 years for distributing millions worth of cocaine into Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A former resident of Lynchburg, Jermel Storey, has been sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 150 kilograms of cocaine, worth over $4.5 million, into the Lynchburg area. Storey, 45, who most recently...
Comments / 0