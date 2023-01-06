Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes That Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones may play the mother of Jenny Ortega’s titular role on Wednesday, the smash Netflix hit, but she’s alleging that she already raised her very own Wednesday Addams in real life. The mother of two trolled her daughter, Carys, 19, on Instagram last month, and it went so viral that she’s now posted a part two.
Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care If People Think She's A Nepo Baby
Ever since New York Magazine released their scathing article exposing several “nepo babies” — aka a successful famous person who follows their parent into the creative industries such as music or acting, and often is met with success despite the competition due to their parents’ success — several celebrities called out in the article have been speaking out.
A Mom Calls Out Boomer Moms And Mothers-In-Law Everywhere With Her Perfect Impression
The doorbell rings and, with baby on your hip, you open the door in your milk-stained sweatpants — your updo covered in spit up and lint — and in walks your mother (or mother-in-law if you’re really lucky). The first thing she mutters has to do with socks — specifically, that your child isn’t wearing any.
A Mom Tracked Down Her Daughter On Roblox & Asked Her To DeFrost The Lasagna
Remember when your mom used to call from work on the landline and ask you to take the chicken out of the freezer so that it could defrost before she got home? Well, things have changed but also they’ve stayed the same. But what happens when you’re trying to...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
‘Sister Wives’ Star Paedon Brown Reveals If He Would ‘Fight’ Dad Kody Amid Feud: ‘Good Luck’
Awkward! Sister Wives star Paedon Brown revealed whether he would “fight” his father, Kody Brown, amid their feud and estrangement. Paedon, 24, took to TikTok to participate in the video trend in which users filmed their response to the question, “Would you fight your dad if he banged your girlfriend?”
Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set
Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
toofab.com
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison
"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
How Sister Wives' Janelle Brown and Meri Brown Celebrated Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his break up from Christine Brown—each star shared glimpses at how they spent their holiday with those closest to them.
‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown’s Life Is Identical to Her Mother’s Life
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown and her mother, Alice Sullivan's lives mirror each other. Here are 3 ways Robyn modeled her life after her mother's life.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
suggest.com
‘Desperate Housewives’ Co-Stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton Are About To Play An Onscreen Couple For The THIRD Time
Third time’s a charm for Teri Hatcher and James Denton! The duo has been showcasing their onscreen chemistry since they first appeared as Susan and Mike on Desperate Housewives in 2004. Now, they’ll be playing a TV couple on Fantasy Island, but it won’t be the first time they’ve reunited.
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown admits she's not in love with Kody but might try to reconcile out of 'duty'
Janelle Brown said on "Sister Wives" that she's "happy" apart from Kody Brown. He'd like to reconcile, but "love doesn't matter" as much as respect.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss
Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
Khloé Kardashian Says a New Hairstyle ‘Changed the Shape of My Face’
Khloé Kardashian kicked off the new year with some sass. On Tuesday, January 3, the Kardashians star posted pictures of herself from a photo shoot for Sorbet magazine on Instagram. The reaction? Some people in the comments are saying Khloé’s face is heavily edited, and others joke that she looks like Heidi Klum and even Taylor Swift.
Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’
The Duke of Sussex has written of how his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago”.He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Tom Bradby in an interview on ITV he will “always love” his father.Narrating his autobiography Spare, the duke said: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering.“I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down...
