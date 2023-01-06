ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes That Her Daughter Is A Real-Life Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones may play the mother of Jenny Ortega’s titular role on Wednesday, the smash Netflix hit, but she’s alleging that she already raised her very own Wednesday Addams in real life. The mother of two trolled her daughter, Carys, 19, on Instagram last month, and it went so viral that she’s now posted a part two.
Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care If People Think She's A Nepo Baby

Ever since New York Magazine released their scathing article exposing several “nepo babies” — aka a successful famous person who follows their parent into the creative industries such as music or acting, and often is met with success despite the competition due to their parents’ success — several celebrities called out in the article have been speaking out.
Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set

Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
Khloé Kardashian Addresses Accusations She Uses Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian has found herself at the forefront of another shocking accusation, and the year has only just begun. The reality star shared a series of photos from a new shoot on Instagram on Jan 3. 2023, in which she showed off her toned abs in a little white crop top and gold-plated mini skirt. She also rocked a fresh new 'do, but that, somehow, wasn't the star of the show.
Khloé Kardashian Says a New Hairstyle ‘Changed the Shape of My Face’

Khloé Kardashian kicked off the new year with some sass. On Tuesday, January 3, the Kardashians star posted pictures of herself from a photo shoot for Sorbet magazine on Instagram. The reaction? Some people in the comments are saying Khloé’s face is heavily edited, and others joke that she looks like Heidi Klum and even Taylor Swift.
Charles told Harry ‘I should have got you the help you needed years ago’

The Duke of Sussex has written of how his father the King blamed himself for his son’s struggles, telling him “I should have got you the help you needed years ago”.He says his “Pa” was “never made” for single parenthood but had tried, and told Tom Bradby in an interview on ITV he will “always love” his father.Narrating his autobiography Spare, the duke said: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering.“I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down...
