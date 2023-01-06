Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
12news.com
'The most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding': Hobbs plans special session to lift spending limit on public schools
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday she plans to call a special session to lift a spending limit on public schools that threatens to blow up their budgets by March. "It's absolutely the most urgent thing we're facing in terms of education funding right now, and it...
Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
AZFamily
GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
kjzz.org
Tom Horne takes oath as superintendent, pushes 'traditional discipline' in AZ schools
Republican Tom Horne was sworn into his new role as Arizona superintendent of public instruction this week. He was the first of several newly elected officials to take the oath of office during Thursday’s inauguration ceremony at the state Capitol. During his speech, he said, “We need a return to traditional discipline in our schools.”
kjzz.org
Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009
It's Inauguration Day in Arizona. The top statewide officeholders were publicly be sworn on Thursday morning. They took their oaths in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Now that Gov. Katie Hobbs has officially taken office, Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009. That’s when former Gov. Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resigned to join the Obama administration as Homeland Security secretary. Her replacement, Jan Brewer is a Republican, as is, of course, now former Gov. Doug Ducey. And the Legislature has been controlled by Republicans almost exclusively for the past few decades.
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
AZFamily
Schools chief Tom Horne faces scrutiny over recent hire, speech
Schools chief Tom Horne faces scrutiny over recent hire, speech
prescottenews.com
Empathy and humanity are at the center of Holocaust education in Arizona – Cronkite News
Teaching about the Holocaust isn’t easy, but educators and experts say it’s worth the effort. Under a bill signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021, schools must teach the events of the Holocaust and other genocides twice from grade 7 to grade 12. The Holocaust was the systematic...
Fronteras Desk
Sonoran governor: Hobbs’ swearing in an ‘inflection point’ for 2 states’ relationship
Sonora’s Gov. Alfonso Durazo attended his Arizona counterpart Katie Hobbs’ recent swearing-in ceremony. For decades, it has been common for political leaders of Arizona and Sonora to have good working relationships. But Durazo had strong language to describe what he thinks is on tap with Hobbs now formally sworn in.
yumadailynews.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
knau.org
Ex-Arizona Supreme Court judge to probe ballot printer issue
A former Arizona Supreme Court judge will lead an independent investigation into how ballot printers at Phoenix-area polling sites became defective, sparking Election Day chaos and accusations of misconduct from Republican candidates. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced in a joint statement Friday that former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor...
National report shows Arizona with one of the highest rates of homelessness
A national report showed Arizona with one of the highest rates of people experiencing homelessness in 2022.
azednews.com
Building capacity: Developing parents’ skills encourages children to pursue their own dreams
When parents demonstrate advocacy for their children with unique needs, it encourages their children to grow into advocates too and live their best lives. As Arizona’s Parent Training and Information Center, Raising Special Kids helps parents access accurate information about health care, education, resources and support. Raising Special Kids staff also coaches parents to become collaborative team members when working with schools, government agencies and health care professionals. Family Support Specialists speak with 150 to 200 parents each week in an individual consultation mode. They’ll also connect parents to diagnosis-specific support groups and networks.
kjzz.org
A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records
A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
AZFamily
Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona
Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona
