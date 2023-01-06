ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kawc.org

Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs

PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009

It's Inauguration Day in Arizona. The top statewide officeholders were publicly be sworn on Thursday morning. They took their oaths in a private ceremony on Tuesday. Now that Gov. Katie Hobbs has officially taken office, Arizona is facing divided government for the first time since 2009. That’s when former Gov. Janet Napolitano, a Democrat, resigned to join the Obama administration as Homeland Security secretary. Her replacement, Jan Brewer is a Republican, as is, of course, now former Gov. Doug Ducey. And the Legislature has been controlled by Republicans almost exclusively for the past few decades.
ARIZONA STATE
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Schools chief Tom Horne faces scrutiny over recent hire, speech

In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Russell Pearce, an immigration hardliner who came out of the Tea Party movement died Thursday after a...
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Arizona

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Ex-Arizona Supreme Court judge to probe ballot printer issue

A former Arizona Supreme Court judge will lead an independent investigation into how ballot printers at Phoenix-area polling sites became defective, sparking Election Day chaos and accusations of misconduct from Republican candidates. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced in a joint statement Friday that former Chief Justice Ruth McGregor...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azednews.com

Building capacity: Developing parents’ skills encourages children to pursue their own dreams

When parents demonstrate advocacy for their children with unique needs, it encourages their children to grow into advocates too and live their best lives. As Arizona’s Parent Training and Information Center, Raising Special Kids helps parents access accurate information about health care, education, resources and support. Raising Special Kids staff also coaches parents to become collaborative team members when working with schools, government agencies and health care professionals. Family Support Specialists speak with 150 to 200 parents each week in an individual consultation mode. They’ll also connect parents to diagnosis-specific support groups and networks.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy