Orange County, FL

Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
1 hospitalized after road rage shooting in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday. Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before noon, resulting in one driver shooting at the other. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Missing child alert issued for Sumter County 12-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Sumter County girl on Wednesday. Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to the alert from the FDLE. [TRENDING: FAA...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in June 2021 has been pushed back. Othal Wallace was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who was shot in the head and died 55 days later in August 2021 from his injuries. Wallace’s trial was previously scheduled for April 3, but it has been rescheduled for July 31.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
MELBOURNE, FL
Thieves steal trailer filled with $20K in musical equipment in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – More than $20,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a nonprofit organization in Volusia County when thieves snatched a trailer. The Volusia Community Arts said the theft, which occurred Wednesday, included essential items, including percussion instruments and musical stands. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being...
DELAND, FL
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
ORLANDO, FL

