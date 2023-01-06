Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Orange County deputies seek help identifying man found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are trying to identify a man found dead near Mall at Millenia last month. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found by a van near 37th Street and Gardenia Avenue, north of The Mall at Millenia. Deputies said there were no signs of foul play and they would like to notify the man’s family of his death.
click orlando
1 hospitalized after road rage shooting in Osceola County, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A person was hospitalized after a road rage shooting in Kissimmee on Wednesday. Deputies said an altercation between drivers happened near the intersection of Boggy Terrace Drive and Simpson Road before noon, resulting in one driver shooting at the other. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
WESH
20-year-old dies after being found shot in Daytona Beach driveway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A young man has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. Police say they were called to a home on Tucker Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. Officers found 20-year-old Travis Hubbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hubbert was later pronounced...
click orlando
Brevard AT&T technician tries to force himself on woman during home service call, police say
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Brevard County technician is accused of trying to sexually force himself onto a woman in her home during a service call on Monday. Devon Bell, 59, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the attempted sexual battery at the West Melbourne home, police said. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
click orlando
Sanford police release photos, video of suspects in 18-year-old’s ‘calculated’ killing
SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department released photos and a video Wednesday of suspects in its investigation of a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in November, asking the public for information pertaining to six suspects caught on surveillance cameras at Hatteras Sound Apartments. Isiah Diaz was...
click orlando
Missing child alert issued for Sumter County 12-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Sumter County girl on Wednesday. Aubrey Iafelice was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Stewart Street in Wildwood, according to the alert from the FDLE. [TRENDING: FAA...
click orlando
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in June 2021 has been pushed back. Othal Wallace was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who was shot in the head and died 55 days later in August 2021 from his injuries. Wallace’s trial was previously scheduled for April 3, but it has been rescheduled for July 31.
click orlando
Workshop to focus on Palm Bay’s ‘Compound’ after teen deaths on Christmas
PALM BAY, Fla. – In its first meeting since police said two teenagers were found shot and killed on Christmas, the Palm Bay City Council Thursday proposed a workshop to help find solutions to violence and other illegal activities in the undeveloped neighborhood called the Compound. An obituary reads...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Lakeland man ran over pedestrian in hit-and-run, waited for deputies to look for him at home: PCSO
A Lakeland man was arrested after he hit a woman riding a scooter with a car and allegedly left her to die, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
Police release image of suspected gunman in carjacking at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released an image Tuesday of a suspected gunman in a carjacking at Orlando International Airport. The Orlando Police Department said a driver was carjacked by a gunman Monday around 12:10 a.m. on the curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING: Can your employer track...
villages-news.com
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
click orlando
Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police. Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.
click orlando
Leesburg man accused of harassing neighbors with homophobic slurs, faces hate crime charge
LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested in a Taser-involved tussle on Tuesday, accused of stalking and harassing a couple living next door to him due to their sexual orientation, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Frank Norviel, 57, was the subject of the couple’s initial...
click orlando
1 killed when car careens off Altamonte Springs bridge, lands in water
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was killed early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed and rolled off a bridge in Seminole County, becoming partially submerged in a river, police said. The fatal crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on State Road 436 at Orange Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on US-1 at I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on US-1 at Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the wreck around 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after...
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
click orlando
Thieves steal trailer filled with $20K in musical equipment in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. – More than $20,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen from a nonprofit organization in Volusia County when thieves snatched a trailer. The Volusia Community Arts said the theft, which occurred Wednesday, included essential items, including percussion instruments and musical stands. [TRENDING: Tenant shoots landlord after being...
click orlando
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
Comments / 0