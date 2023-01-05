Read full article on original website
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
New Version of Xbox Game Pass Could Be a Game Changer
A new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Right now, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. There is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. And then there is the premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. For an extra $5 a month, subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and a variety of "Perks" and limited-time offers. There's been talk about both of these versions increasing in price, and this may still happen, but a new survey suggests before this happens a cheaper, ad-filled version will release first.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is reportedly the last "significant" Switch release in the works for some time
There could be a huge gap in big first-party titles for the console after May 2023
ComicBook
The Last of Us PS5 Multiplayer Game Gets New Look From Naughty Dog
To kick off 2023, Naughty Dog has today given fans a small new glimpse at its upcoming multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 that will be set in the world of The Last of Us. Originally slated to release in tandem with The Last of Us Part 2, this multiplayer project has grown considerably in scale over the past few years to where it's now going to be its own separate title. And while there's still a ton that we don't know about the game, we've now gotten a better idea of what it will have in store.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
tryhardguides.com
Shindo Life RELL Coin Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Shindo Life is one of the most popular games on the platform. You will be looking to get powerful Bloodlines that will enable you to have new abilities. There’s a variety of things you can do in the game, and that includes dressing up your character in some new clothes or getting some new eyes. If you’re doing any of these, you’re going to need some RELL Coins. If you want to get some easily, then we’ve got some codes that you can use.
TechRadar
New PlayStation Plus deal drops the Extra and Premium tiers by up to 40%
A fresh PlayStation Plus deal is now available that takes up to 40% off the cost of a membership to the usually more expensive Extra and Premium tiers. With this discount, you can get a full year of PS Plus Extra for the same price as the more basic Essential membership - giving you access to hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
ComicBook
New Xbox Series X Bundle Includes the Console's Best Game
Microsoft has revealed a new bundle of the Xbox Series X that will soon be available to purchase at various retailers. Since launching back in 2020, Microsoft hasn't released too many Xbox Series X bundles outside of one that arrived alongside Halo Infinite in 2021. Now, this trend will be changing as Microsoft is looking to package arguably the single best game that is available on Xbox Series X alongside the console.
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
TechRadar
One of the best space games is now free on Epic Games store
Epic Games store offers fans a free game every week; this time, we’re spoilt for choice. On the one hand, the marvelous Kerbal Space Program is up for grabs. But if stars and spaceships aren’t your things, then there’s also Shadow Tactics: Aiko's Choice on offer as well. Both games will be free between January 5 and January 12, 2023.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
game-news24.com
Bethesda confirms the release date for Starfield
Starfield was supposed to be one of last year’s biggest video games, until it was not. The first new IP of Bethesda Softworks in decades has been delayed to this year to give a lot of time to the development team for the best it can be polishing. But with expectations high that Starfield will deliver on expectations, fans are not quite pleased with it, knowing when exactly it will be out. What we know is that the release will soon hit the door of the year, which will only help when it’s released, will at all help. It seems like that the official support page of the game that is going live might sound like a move to Starfield.
game-news24.com
The Xbox game will introduce 13 exclusive Microsoft games into the console in 2023
As you know, 2023 promises to be a very important year for Xbox. In addition, journalists from the Xbox ON magazine have published 12 exclusive games that will only be released this year on Microsoft platforms. Age of Empires II: A final editionForza MotorsportLightyear FrontierThe last case of Benedict FoxPlanet...
Polygon
Pokémon Squishmallows to be released in February following Walmart confusion
The Squishmallow Pikachu and Gengar plush toys sold out immediately when they were released in November, and The Pokémon Company and Squishmallow maker Jazwares promised that more would be coming in the spring. However, Pokémon and Squishmallow fans recently spotted Pikachu and Gengar on sale in bins at Walmart,...
notebookcheck.net
Sony declares PlayStation 5 stock shortages over as it sells the most PS5 consoles ever
The times when buyers had to be waitlisted for a PlayStation 5 gaming console and had to resort to scalpers or be forced to buy needless junk together with it by various retailers are officially over, declared Sony's Jim Ryan, the president of its Interactive Entertainment division. The wait times should be almost non-existent now as the PS5 supply chain has improved dramatically, he added, and all retailers which carry the console would be able to have stock on much wider inventory levels than before.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals How Many PS5s Have Been Sold, More Stock Coming
Hard as it might be to believe, the PlayStation 5 has been on the market for more than two years now. While the system remains a bit difficult to come by, it has now passed 30 million units sold! That figure came from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan during the company's 2023 CES presentation. During his time on stage, Ryan also indicated that the system would be easier to come by in 2023, ensuring that anyone that wants a PS5 will have a much easier time obtaining one. Hopefully PlayStation will be able to meet that goal!
IGN
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
Is a Nintendo Switch worth buying in 2023?
With rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in the works, should you pick up a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or even upgrade to a Switch OLED?
