Maine lobster fishermen must now report what they catch
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Fishermen in the largest lobster fishing state in the country must now report what they catch to authorities. Few lobster fishermen in Maine were required to report catch until this year. That made Maine the only state that harvests lobster that did not require full reporting, the Portland Press Herald reported.
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine
The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
Open enrollment through Maine’s health insurance marketplace ends Jan. 15
Mainers looking to sign up for health coverage through the state’s marketplace have until January 15. Open enrollment through CoverME.gov began on November 1 and ends on Sunday. After that point, Mainers can enroll in coverage only if they qualify for the special enrollment period by experiencing a life event like losing insurance through a job or having a baby.
20 Outstanding Women – Call For Entries
Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. We know those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who are already busy, yet find...
