ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

New Virginia laws in 2023

New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Federal judge rules West Virginia law restricting transgender athletes is constitutional

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a West Virginia law prohibiting transgender female athletes from playing on women’s sports teams in public middle schools, high schools and universities is constitutional. Southern District of West Virginia Judge Joseph R. Goodwin upheld H.B. 3293, also referred to as the “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” finding that the state…
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Soon 100 million U.S residents will be on Medicaid

(The Center Square) – The United States will have 100 million residents on Medicaid in the next 72 days, according to the Foundation for Government Accountability, meaning that nearly one-third of all Americans will be on the program for health care. Over the past three years, states have been prevented from removing recipients from the program through a federal COVID-19 emergency. Now, the date when states can begin to re-registering recipients when that emergency ends on April 1. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Brenna Temple

Additional, potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

At this time of year, modifications generally come in the form of New Year's resolutions, but in 2023 especially, Americans will be obliged to comply with some fresh and even radical regulations that have been ratified by state assemblies, endorsed by governors or plebiscites accepted by electors. For example, several states introduced law enforcement developments, comprising the obliteration of criminal dossiers in certain situations.
WDBJ7.com

Lawmakers hold public hearings on state budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Advocates for Virginians with developmental disabilities spoke out Thursday, as lawmakers held public hearings on the state budget. Members of the House and Senate money committees held four virtual hearings simultaneously. Delegates Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.) and Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) and Senators Creigh Deeds (D-Bath Co.) and John Edwards (D-Roanoke) took part in the session for western Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Texas hits record $33B budget surplus — larger than Connecticut, Delaware and Vermont’s state budgets combined

Everything’s bigger in Texas. The state’s bean counters have recorded a historic $33 billion surplus in tax revenue this year — about the same amount as the combined annual budgets of Connecticut ($20B) Delaware ($5B) and Vermont ($8B). “The increase is a direct result of vigorous economic growth since the end of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, spikes in energy prices and, unfortunately, the highest rate of general price inflation in 40 years,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Monday. The Lone Star state — frequently cited as one of the most popular places to move in the US — now boasts a population of...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy