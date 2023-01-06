Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled. ORIGINAL:. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster Police need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Madison Kaylee Pack was last seen at 6pm on January 10 at the Lancaster McDonald’s, located on Hwy 9 Bypass. Anyone with information about Madison’s location should call the Lancaster Police Department immediately at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
fortmillsun.com
Fort Mill man shoots intruder after assault & threats to kids
A Fort Mill man shot an intruder several times Monday night after he broke into their apartment and threatened to kill the victim and the children inside, authorities said. Jacques Lindsay, 28, managed to make it to a Charlotte hospital, where he was being treated pending charges in the Fort Mill assault and burglary.
Police reveal 911 call for help after North Carolina park ranger was shot
Newly released 911 calls are painting a clearer picture of what happened the night a suspect shot Mecklenburg County Park Ranger on the job.
Unsealed search warrants reveal latest details in hunt for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl
Unsealed search warrants show investigators repeatedly searched home of Madalina Cojocari after she was reported missing.
Residents concerned after shots fired into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Neighbors along a stretch of Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte are scared for their safety after they say a group of people fired off shots two separate times Sunday night. No one was hurt. However, one homeowner, who did not want to be named, told Channel...
Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Killed In Lincoln County Shooting Identified, Second Body Discovered Nearby
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The woman shot and killed in Denver Monday afternoon has been identified as Debra Ana Jackson, 35. Her body was discovered in the front yard of her home on Sherwood Lane. Family members made the discovery after Lincoln County School officials notified them that Jackson’s children had not been picked up from school.
Locust chase ends in Charlotte crash; driver had missing teen in car, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police said a driver and his 17-year-old child were hurt in a crash after he failed to stop for Locust police, initiating a chase into east Charlotte. The teen was reported missing and endangered from another county. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene a little...
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is remembering the kind of person she was. Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since sixth grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte, said she had a heart of gold.
wccbcharlotte.com
Ranlo Police Officer Charged With Murder Is Fired
RANLO, N.C. — The Town of Ranlo has fired Kwaku Agyapon from his position as police officer effective Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The town manager and police chief hand delivered the notice of termination to the Cleveland County Jail where Agyapon is currently being held on a charge of 1st degree murder.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified after Fiery I-85 Crash on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE: Authorities have identified the four victims of the fiery crash on I-85 at University City Boulevard just before 4:40pm on Tuesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four victims were identified as Edwin Garcia, Arthruo Garcia, Miguel Turcios and Kevin Turcios. According to NCSHP, a dump truck...
Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
WBTV
Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is now telling us what kind of person she was. 20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481...
16-year-old shot at north Charlotte community park, police say
CHARLOTTE — A teenager was taken to the hospital this weekend after being shot in the chest at a north Charlotte park, according to first responders and police. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday near Davis Lake Parkway, north of David Cox Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, CMPD says.
Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Shelby woman
SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for Mary Jane Madigan who was last seen at her home at Horse Haven Lane in Shelby, which is off Highway 180, according to authorities. Madigan was said to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to authorities. (WATCH...
