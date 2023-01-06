ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 90-Year-Old Man Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mr. Markowitz showed up at his old residence, and officers are out with him getting him checked by MEDIC. His family is being reunited with him, and the silver alert will be cancelled. ORIGINAL:. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster Police need your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Madison Kaylee Pack was last seen at 6pm on January 10 at the Lancaster McDonald’s, located on Hwy 9 Bypass. Anyone with information about Madison’s location should call the Lancaster Police Department immediately at...
LANCASTER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill man shoots intruder after assault & threats to kids

A Fort Mill man shot an intruder several times Monday night after he broke into their apartment and threatened to kill the victim and the children inside, authorities said. Jacques Lindsay, 28, managed to make it to a Charlotte hospital, where he was being treated pending charges in the Fort Mill assault and burglary.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Ranlo Police Officer Charged With Murder Is Fired

RANLO, N.C. — The Town of Ranlo has fired Kwaku Agyapon from his position as police officer effective Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The town manager and police chief hand delivered the notice of termination to the Cleveland County Jail where Agyapon is currently being held on a charge of 1st degree murder.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified after Fiery I-85 Crash on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE: Authorities have identified the four victims of the fiery crash on I-85 at University City Boulevard just before 4:40pm on Tuesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the four victims were identified as Edwin Garcia, Arthruo Garcia, Miguel Turcios and Kevin Turcios. According to NCSHP, a dump truck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Shelby woman

SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for Mary Jane Madigan who was last seen at her home at Horse Haven Lane in Shelby, which is off Highway 180, according to authorities. Madigan was said to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to authorities. (WATCH...
SHELBY, NC

