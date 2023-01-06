ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
The Spun

LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA

LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer

The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Browns DC Joe Woods fired after disastrous 2022 season

After failing to reach the playoffs for the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per insider Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after their 2022 season came to a close. Cleveland finished the season with a 7-10 record, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC Trojans 2023 football schedule

The 2022 season just ended for the USC Trojans the day after New Year’s Day with a crushing 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl. It wasn’t the way the Trojans wanted the season to end, but still, 11 wins and a New Year’s Six Bowl in Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL

