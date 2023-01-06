Note: OFA offices and Friendship Centers will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of the OFA Home Delivered Meals (HDM) program receive meals in advance of the day. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO