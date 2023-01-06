ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, NY

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition

Domestic violence stabbing victim in critical condition. Southeast, New York – On January 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department began investigating a domestic violence incident which began on Amawalk Road in the town of Kent. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who were assiting Kent PD located the suspect and...
Dutchess County Veterans Services has Moved New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”

New location in Pleasant Valley creates veterans “one stop”. The Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services has relocated its offices to 1335 Route 44, Suite #2 in Pleasant Valley. The new location also houses Mental Health America Dutchess Veterans Services, Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance, and the Veterans Sportsmen Association, creating a “one-stop” for veterans to receive support and help including housing, peer-to-peer counseling, and other support services.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 9th

Note: OFA offices and Friendship Centers will be closed on Monday, January 16th, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of the OFA Home Delivered Meals (HDM) program receive meals in advance of the day. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

