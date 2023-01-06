Read full article on original website
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
phillyvoice.com
SIN, an Italian steakhouse and entertainment venue, to open in Northern Liberties this September
SIN — Steak Italian Nightlife — will pair upscale meals and drinks with music and entertainment at the corner of N. 2nd Street and Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties. Restaurateur and co-owner Justin Veasey, along with partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., aim to have the restaurant ready for customers by September 2023.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Philly Pub Is Officially Closing Its Doors
Some Philly residents and Guy Fieri are about to be extremely upset right now. One of the bars that were featured on season 11 of Guy Fieri’s show ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ on the Food Network is officially closing its doors in our area. It’s a pretty...
Beloved Philly Cheesesteak Spot Targets Reopening After Fire
The rebuilding of Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia is finally underway and owners are promising a Labor Day 2023 reopening. A devastating fire over the summer closed the iconic Philadephia cheesesteak restaurant after 47 years at 4th and South, where its trademark black and white deco styling has become a landmark.
A Taste of Philadelphia: Classic Eats and Local Specialties to Try
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a thriving food scene with many delicious options to choose from. Here are some local specialties and popular restaurants to check out:. Cheesesteak: The cheesesteak is a Philadelphia classic and can be found at many restaurants and food carts throughout the city. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are two of the most well-known cheesesteak spots in Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Pink adds second homecoming show at Citizens Bank Park during 2023 Summer Carnival tour
Due to popular demand, Doylestown native singer-songwriter Pink has added a second show to her homecoming stop in Philadelphia next summer. The three-time Grammy winner's 2023 Summer Carnival world tour takes off in June, including her first-ever shows at Citizens Bank Park in September. After originally planning one stop in Philly on Sept. 18, she has added a second show on Sept. 19 after the first sold out in November.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closing After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has announced that it is shutting down after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for...
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
SEPTA working to bring historic trolley rides back to Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some historic rides will return to Philadelphia. SEPTA is making progress on a multimillion dollar project to restore trolleys that date back to the 40s. The goal is to bring back the trolley cars that once ran all along Girard Avenue from Fishtown and Port Richmond to West Philadelphia. "It's a start to finish full restoration on a 1947 trolley. It's not easy," SEPTA director of rail maintenance Brian Aaron said. Inside a workshop in West Philadelphia, SEPTA workers have taken on a tall task: fully restoring the fleet of Route 15 trolleys which date back nearly as...
The Philadelphia ‘Choco Taco’ Discontinued – Will It Return?
The “Choco Taco” was created almost 40 years ago by Alan Drazen, when he worked for the Jack & Jill Ice Cream Company of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The genesis of this idea came at a time when the Mexican restaurant chain Chi Chi‘s was supremely popular. The proximity...
1 injured West Philadelphia crash involving SEPTA bus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a car in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The crash happened at 52nd Street and Haverford Avenue right before 2:30 p.m. Another car ran off the road and into the curb during the incident. CBS Philadelphia has been told at least one person inside one of the cars was injured and taken to Presbyterian Hospital.There's no word on the extent of their injuries.The bus was not in service, so no passengers were on board.
This New Hope Inn Has Been Listed as a Top Spot for a Fun Getaway Staycation
One of Bucks County’s newest and most popular inns has been listed as one of the greatest spots for an extended vacation. Rachel Dube wrote about the local inn for The Zoe Report.
What’s Next for the Roundhouse? Confronting the Past to Shape the Future
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Winter 2023 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “What do we do with the Roundhouse?” As the Philadelphia Police Department completed its long-anticipated move from its distinctive curved concrete headquarters at 7th and Race Streets to a repurposed Philadelphia Inquirer tower at 400 North Broad Street, the City turned to that lingering question.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE
DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
fox29.com
Video: Man caught firing gun as he runs down South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - The moment a man opened fire on a South Philadelphia street last month was caught on camera. Police say the suspect was spotted checking his firearm in a stairwell after a brief encounter with unknown males on December 28. Moments later, he can be seen running down the...
Museum IDs 20 skulls from Black Philadelphians collected by white supremacist doctor
Jan. 10—The count of Black Philadelphians whose skulls were amassed by the white supremacist doctor Samuel George Morton and held at the Penn Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology has grown. Morton, who graduated from Penn with a medical degree in 1820 and later became a professor at the school,...
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports
Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
