Read full article on original website
Related
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
104.1 WIKY
Eisai files for approval of Alzheimer’s drug in Europe
(Reuters) -Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had submitted a marketing application to the European health regulator for review of its Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States. The drug, developed in partnership with Biogen Inc, is an antibody that...
104.1 WIKY
Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup ties up with RxPreferred
(Reuters) – Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with...
104.1 WIKY
Biden, Japan’s Kishida expected to discuss security, global economy-U.S. official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to discuss joint security issues as well as the global economy in summit talks on Friday, a senior administration official told Reuters. The talks between the close allies are likely to include control of semiconductor...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla nears deal to build production facilities in Indonesia – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc is nearing a preliminary deal to build production facilities in Indonesia with a capacity of one million units, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The country’s investment minister confirmed talks with the world’s most valuable automaker, the report added....
104.1 WIKY
China Southern flags 737 MAX flight in possible return of model
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Southern Airlines has scheduled a Boeing 737 MAX flight on Friday, its mobile app showed, which if completed would be the first commercial service for the model by a Chinese airline since a March 2019 grounding. The scheduled flight is a domestic journey from the southern city...
104.1 WIKY
Apple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Apple Inc plans to drop a Broadcom Inc chip used in its devices in 2025 and use an in-house design instead, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The iPhone-maker is also swapping out Qualcomm Inc for homegrown modems, according to the...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong set to shortlist crypto tokens for retail trading
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong securities watchdog will propose a subset of tokens it would allow for retail investors’ trading, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as it presses on with a new regulatory regime that will make the city more friendly to crypto startups. As investor...
104.1 WIKY
WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 may be spurring more cases. “Based on its genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, XBB.1.5 may contribute to increases in. case incidence,” the WHO said after a Jan. 5 technical meeting....
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
LONDON (Reuters) – Banks have begun to trim jobs globally, hit by cost pressures as a result of inflation and shrinking revenues in many core business lines amid volatile markets that are making bank bosses nervous about profitability through the year. The following major banks have announced or been...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea’s Hanwha Q Cells to invest $2.31 billion in U.S. solar manufacturing
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Hanwha Solutions Corp said on Wednesday its unit Hanwha Q Cells will invest $2.31 billion to build a solar manufacturing value chain in the U.S. state of Georgia through June 2025. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
104.1 WIKY
Lula government prepares for more anti-democratic protests in Brazil
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s 11-day-old government braced on Wednesday for more anti-democratic protests by far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters whose rampage through government threatened the country’s political stability. The government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva bolstered security measures nationwide as flyers appeared...
104.1 WIKY
Israel to trim taxes, water and energy costs to fight inflation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will cancel or cut back recent hikes in property taxes, water and energy costs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, unveiling preliminary measures to ease inflation. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, speaking alongside Netanyahu at a televised news conference, said the government would maintain fiscal responsibility while...
104.1 WIKY
Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – One of Credit Suisse’s large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors. Harris has been one of Credit Suisse’s longest standing...
104.1 WIKY
Electrolux warns of a loss due to weak North America performance
(Reuters) -Shares at Sweden’s Electrolux fell over 5% after the company on Wednesday announced that it would report a loss of about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($190.87 million) in the fourth quarter. “Inventory reduction activities at retailers in the fourth quarter across regions were larger than expected contributing to...
104.1 WIKY
Chemicals firm Sika’s annual sales exceed target on expansion and acquisitions
(Reuters) – Swiss chemicals maker Sika AG reported a 13.4% increase in full-year sales, as new factory openings and acquisitions helped the company surpass its target of hitting annual sales of 10 billion Swiss francs for the first time. The company, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof building materials, clocked annual sales of 10.49 billion francs ($11.37 billion), also helped by price increases.
104.1 WIKY
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
104.1 WIKY
Brazilian president Lula’s approval rate at 51.1%, says poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s approval rate was 51.1%, according to a survey by pollster Atlasintel released on Wednesday. The disapproval rate for him was at 41.6% according to the poll. (Reporting by Flavia Marreiro; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly called for companies to increase wages, a plea that has gained urgency as prices for everyday goods have surged.
104.1 WIKY
Royal Mail’s export services disrupted after ‘cyber incident’
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Royal Mail said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as “a cyber incident”. “We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations,” Royal Mail, one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms,...
Comments / 0